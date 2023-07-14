Several juveniles attack 61-year-old man in Akron, steal his e-bike

The Akron Police Department is investigating after a 61-year-old man riding an e-bike was attacked by a group of juveniles and robbed Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened on Hammel Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The man, William White, was riding his bike when he was approached by at least four individuals. One of them hurled a brick-like object at the man, which caused him to fall off his bike when it struck him. That's when police said that the group ran up and started punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground.

"I was just riding down, and the next thing I know, he ran up behind me and hit me in the back of the head with a brick. I fell off the bike. That's when they came, and they started attacking me," White said.

After the assault, one of the group members jumped on White's bike and rode off, police said. They also stole his cell phone.

White was treated by Akron EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said they are working to identify the individuals, and the matter remains under investigation.

