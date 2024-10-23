Watch Now
Akron rideshare driver sentenced to decades behind bars

Mohamed Reeda sentenced to 20-24 years in prison on kidnapping, rape charges
Mohamed Reeda was sentenced to 20 to 24 years behind bars on kidnapping, rape charges after luring women into his vehicle in East Akron, Firestone Park neighborhoods.
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will spend the next two decades behind bars after being sentenced on rape and kidnapping charges. Mohamed Reeda, who was working as a rideshare driver, when police said he repeatedly lured women into his vehicle and attempted to rape and assault them.

Reeda will spend 20 to 24 years behind bars. A jury found Reeda guilty on five of nine charges he faced. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Breaux merged two counts, sentencing Reeda on the more serious of the two charges.

Reeda was sentenced to 12 years on two counts of kidnapping and 8-12 years on one count of rape. Reeda's defense team plans to appeal the sentence.

During sentencing inside Judge Alison Breaux's court at Summit County Court of Common Pleas, several of Reeda's victims were there to hear his sentence.

One of his victims, Stacey Smith, addressed Reeda directly. Smith permitted News 5 to use her name and show her face.

"The things that I go through on a daily basis, it just, I don't know, it really bothers me. I can't even say, I can't even put into words how I feel really," said Smith.

When News 5 first covered this story in April 2023, detectives said Reeda was driving around the East Akron and Firestone Park neighborhoods, targeting women who were walking alone.

"I just ask that you sentence him to the maximum so that he doesn't...hurt anybody else," said Smith.

"She sprayed him with mace, and she got away. She was a fighter. She was found crying on the street by the officer, along with her items that were thrown from his vehicle strewn on the street," said Kevin Mayer, Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

In court, Reeda chose not to speak.

"Because of the multiple victims which are involved in this case, the seriousness of the offenses, and the injury, though not physical, which was caused to the victims, the continual emotional trauma they have suffered and will continue to suffer," said Judge Alison Breaux, Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

"I sleep better at night knowing that he's behind bars and he won't be able to hurt anybody," said Smith

