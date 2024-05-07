Akron rolling out more speed tables, solar speed limit signs to combat reckless drivers

AKRON, Ohio — Speeding on the streets has become a concern for Akron residents, prompting city officials to intensify efforts to tame reckless drivers.

The city's initiative to slow down speeders, initially introduced in 2020 with temporary speed tables, has shown promising results. A reported 23% reduction in speeding during the pilot program.

Acknowledging the persisting neighborhood issue, Mayor Shammas Malik underscored the need for sustained action.

"We also want to address what has been a persistent neighborhood issue," he said.

Building on the success of previous endeavors, Akron has steadily increased its efforts, adding more temporary speed tables each year.

There was an addition of 28 tables in 2022, followed by another 30 in the subsequent year and an additional 30 this year.

Moreover, responding to the overwhelming demand for traffic calming measures, Akron is set to implement additional safety measures.

This includes the installation of 30 modern speed tables along with 40 solar speed limit signs. Notably, one of the speed tables on Maple Street will be permanent, marking a significant milestone in the city's efforts to enhance road safety.

Residents welcome these initiatives, emphasizing the effectiveness of speed tables in curbing reckless driving.

"Because I've been over it before, you know, and you can't just go flying over them," remarked resident Andre Herring, highlighting the practical deterrent effect of speed tables.

According to Michelle Difiore, development engineering manager for the city of Akron, the reduction in speed at table locations ranges from 3 to 6 mph, significantly mitigating the risk of accidents and enhancing pedestrian safety.

Installation work is set to start within the next few weeks.

Advanced warning signs and street markings will accompany the new speed tables, ensuring motorists are well-informed and prepared for the upcoming changes.

Streets that will receive a speed table this year include:



Maple Street

Hall Street

Kuder Avenue

Chapman Drive

Thornton Street

Elmdale Avenue

Clark Street

Lover's Lane

Shelburn Avenue

Alaho Street

Hammel Street

Winhurst Drive

North Pershing Avenue

Battles Avenue

6th Street

Wyandot Avenue

Mohawk Avenue

Goodview Avenue

Streets that will be getting solar speed limit signs include:



Crosby Street

Edgerton Road

Fouse Avenue

Breiding Road

Kenmore Boulevard

Cedar Street

Exchange Street

Rose Boulevard

Delia Avenue

Johnston Street

South Street

Albrecht Avenue

George Washington Boulevard

Thornapple Avenue

Cole Avenue

Sand Run Road

Merriman Road

East Avenue

Hancock Avenue

Newton Street

Tonowanda Avenue