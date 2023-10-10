Amherst teachers continue to fight for fair contract, will hold public rally Tuesday night

AMHERST, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the ongoing contract negations within Amherst Exempted Village School District.

Last Thursday, the Amherst Teachers Association voted to authorize a 10-day strike notice at any time.

Tuesday evening, another negotiation session is planned.

The 250 members representing K-12 staff in the district have expressed frustration.

They want a fair contract with improved working conditions.

However, they say there has been little to no movement.

It's back to the bargaining table for the ATA Tuesday.

The ATA is set to meet with a federal mediator for a negotiation session Tuesday night.

Community members are welcome to show their support for teachers and staff.

They will hold a "Rally for a Resolution" in the Marion L. Steele Parking Lot starting at 5 p.m.

However, it does not mean they will go on strike just yet.

A spokesperson for the teachers' union says they have been negotiating in good faith for eight months despite the fact they have been working with an expired contract since late June.

"We are committed to a standard of excellence for our students in our community and we believe that, you know, the district should value and respect the learning. So, we're just very committed to making sure that a fair deal is being negotiated and we have been negotiating in good faith since February," Emily Marty, Amherst Teachers Association Spokesperson/Social Studies Teacher, said.

In a statement to News 5, the Amherst Board of Education said:

"Last Thursday, the Amherst Teachers Association (ATA) authorized the issuance of a ten-day notice of a potential teacher strike. However, we have no knowledge that an actual notice has been filed with a specific date and no other information has been provided to us. The next negotiation session with a Federal Mediator is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10th and the Board remains committed to continuing its efforts under the direction of the Federal Mediator to resolve the outstanding issues in this contract dispute in good faith."

