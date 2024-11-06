'An outdated system:' Lorain County police chiefs criticize new radio system

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Some Lorain County police chiefs believe county leaders are pushing an outdated and potentially hazardous radio system on first responders.

A heated debate around the county’s emergency communications has been raging for years, with political in-fighting delaying long-sought updates to a notoriously challenging system.

“In certain buildings and certain parts of the townships, we just don’t get any radio reception at all. And that’s our lifeline,” Det. Capt. Robert Vansant of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office previously told News 5.

In January 2023, a newly seated County Commission rescinded a weeks-old contract with Cleveland Communications, Inc. (CCI) to implement a phase 2 radio system. A lawsuit filed by CCI against the county is still pending.

The rescinded contract delayed updates to the communications system:

The county began accepting new bids for radio system operators, which, according to newly-elected Commissioner Jeff Riddell, was an attempt to make the process more equitable and competitive.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, and the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office requested a special prosecutor to advise the Sheriff in that investigation:

In late 2023, the debate over a new communications system had reached nearly six years.

Safety leaders told News 5 the extended delay was creating a potentially dangerous situation:

Riddell and Commissioner Dave Moore voted against Commissioner Michelle Hung to select Motorola Solutions International (MSI) to operate a multi-agency radio communications system, known more commonly as MARCS.

Riddell denied allegations the decision was politically motivated and said it made the most fiscal and logistical sense for the county.

“Their contract came with [a stipulation that] the state of Ohio would pay the maintenance on our system for 20 years, which saved the taxpayers about 12 million dollars,” Riddell said.

Hung said the contract was contrary to a study that recommended the newer phase 2 system over the older MARCS technology.

“The phase 2 works off of the satellites and the wi-fi. It’s not just a trunked line. It’s a newer technology,” Hung told News 5.

She compared phase 2’s advantage over MARCS to a cell phone user on 5G versus 3G.

Many first responders also prefer the phase 2 system to the MARCS technology. In a letter penned this week, the Lorain County Chiefs Association criticized MARCS’ reliability and said it was a waste of taxpayer money.

Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann, the association’s vice president, said at least 18 agencies in the county have already used their own resources to switch to the phase 2 system, and more than a dozen others plan to follow suit once a new tower is built.

He authored the following letter:

“The MARCS system and those working to force this system onto Lorain County First Responders are forcing an outdated system. The MARCS, not so advanced radio system failed in multiple counties several months ago when our area and eastern Ohio was hit by a strong storm system. The MARCS went down for several hours because of multiple system failures within the system. The lack of adequate working generators and the lack of redundancy within the system that should have been in place. The system failed at its most vital time of need for Lorain County First Responders. MARCS users in Lorain County and other Ohio counties were forced to use their legacy systems or another system all together. Finally, the MARCS Zone Controller, the device that controls Lorain County, is physically located in Lake County and there is NO redundancy in place to keep Lorain County online if something would happen again in Lake County.

The MARCS System is BAD for Ohio and Lorain County, just as I, and the rest of the Lorain County First Responders publicly stated. Those responsible need to be held accountable. Millions of tax dollars are being wasted.

There is equipment currently being installed in Lorain County and equipment sitting waiting to be installed. This equipment is provided by Motorola Solutions International (MSI). MSI recently announced the End of Life for the GTR8k or GTR8000 and the MCC7500e dispatch counsels. In Less than 5 years, the installed systems will be END OF LIFE AND WILL NO LONGER BE SUPPORTED. These are the products that were purchased by Lorain County for the P25 PHASE 1 (OUT DATED) Radio project that Moore, Riddel and Armbruster came up with after rescinding instead of canceling the original contract. They spent 14-18 million on outdated equipment that will be obsolete in less than 5 years.

Moore, Riddell and Armbruster ignored the pleas from the Lorain County First

Responders, even when we approached them with an alternate plan to have both the MARCS System and the L3 Harris system. This would have only cost approximately $500,000 to add the L3 Harris System. Moore, Riddell and Armbruster ignored us stating they know what’s best for the Safety Forces.

The advanced Phase 2 L3 Harris radio System, known as the “Five City System”, did not fail during the storm. This is the system the Safety Forces wanted from the beginning and the system that was approved and awarded the initial contract.”

Riddell disputed concerns about the technology becoming obsolete, explaining there is already a plan for upgrades.

“We’re already aware of the fact that it has a shelf life,” he said. “And Motorola will replace it, per contract guaranteed by the state of Ohio, that the equipment will be updated before its obsolete.”

A project manager also said the strong August 2024 storms created issues but never contributed to a system outage. Riddell believes that the new towers being built in Lorain County will add additional redundancies and make the system more resistant to service interruptions.

He said most Ohio counties, as well as state and federal agencies, use MARCS, and he believes rolling it out in Lorain County will make communications more cohesive.

Hung believes the county should be putting more stock in the concerns of first responders.

“Those are the people who know best what they need to do their jobs,” she said.

Riddell said three additional towers that will carry MARCS technology will be constructed by the end of the year, and the system will be ready for testing by mid-2025.