Are Chili's 'triple dipper' & Cheesecake Factory saving malls? Data shows chain restaurants are helping

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — New research shows restaurant chains and food concepts are helping shopping malls regain their footing. They are driving consumers to the once-struggling spaces.

The data comes from Yelp and is showing promise here in Northeast Ohio, according to local experts.

News 5 has covered countless stories about malls struggling, re-branding and re-imaging the shopping experience. Or just doing away with shopping altogether, like at the outlet mall near Lodi.

However, restaurants have become a driving force in this ever-changing retail landscape. Data shows restaurants are helping catapult visitor numbers above pre-pandemic levels at malls.

Shoppers are then spending their money at various businesses before and after they dine out—creating a bounce-back effect for what has often been dubbed a "struggling industry."

The days of packed shopping malls are beginning to return.

But they look a bit different than what we were used to in the 1990s and early 2000s.

"People want to gather, I mean, hey, we're heading into the holiday shopping season," said Michael Goldberg, a professor in the Department of Design Innovation at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

Experts say chain restaurants and food concepts are helping breathe new life into the spaces that have been on life support in recent years.

Mike Holden

Take a drive past or step foot near Great Northern Mall —and you'll be greeted by one restaurant after the next.

More are on the way — including a Texas Roadhouse in the near future.

"Five times more traffic," Tony Ke, Owner of TJ Hibachi and Sushi said.

Tony Ke, Owner of TJ Hibachi and Sushi, says through the ups and downs of Covid, and many folks opting for online shopping over the years, things are finally turning around.

He says business is booming with five times more traffic in the mall food court than in years past.

"It's really getting better and better," Ke said.

And he's not alone.

News 5 followed through and spoke with Beverly Bolton—owner of Fortune's Cookies.

The self-proclaimed community baker and Cleveland area mom took a gamble, opening her first brick-and-mortar inside Great Northern a year ago.

"It's been an adventure, but better than I expected," Bolton, owner of Fortune's Cookies said.

The local cookie shop has become so popular that she's been scouted to fill that nostalgic mall cookie void.

She is expanding to the soon-to-be-opened Market 42 in Brunswick.

"We've had some other malls approach us. Actually use the space to where Mrs. Fields used to be in," Bolton said.

Placer.AI reports shopping malls — whether it be open-air concepts or traditional like Great Northern — are on the rise again in 2024.

The organization that tracks retail foot traffic reports the primary reason is restaurants and food concepts in malls.

They are up 7% from 2019 to 2024.

Professor Goldberg of Case Western Reserve University says a generation that has virtually lived online plays a critical role in the process.

"Many Americans, particularly younger Americans are focused on experiences and nothing is better than sharing food with friends," Goldberg said.

Yelp recently released a report of the top 25 mall brands, and 17 of the top 25 mall brands are restaurant chains.

Food concepts are a driving force as well.

This includes Filipino, Vegan and specifically Bubble Teas —which are up 100 percent over the last 5 years, according to Yelp.

Restaurants ranking in the top 25 are:



Cheesecake Factory at number 1

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at 4

Starbucks at 6

Olive Garden at 7

Panera at 10

And Chili's at 21

Experts say social media has played an instrumental part in the comeback of the restaurant chain industry.

Younger influencers are eating food on camera, providing reviews and driving people to dive in and try the food.

Mike Holden

The TikTok generation has given a major boost to once-struggling brands and revived them tenfold. Case in point: Chili's Triple Dipper.

"The thought that Chili's is back and being driven by influencer videos on TikTok is quite fascinating and, you know, I mean, there is a nostalgia for brands," Goldberg said.

Localized community programming and holiday events like— pictures with Santa are a mainstay at malls like Great Northern.

Lori Weidleman, whose been cranking out pretzels at Auntie Anne's since 1997, says change is constant.

However, she says it's become apparent people will pay for a quality product that takes them back to a special moment in life.

"Ohio's doing really good. We're strong and beating our goals and our targets. And it's multi-generational interest," Lori Weidleman, Auntie Anne's Manager said.

Every restaurant and retailer News 5 spoke with says they are hiring to keep up with the demand for the holiday season.

