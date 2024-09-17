Brunswick's Market 42, bringing Vegas flair, nears completion

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — In April of 2023, we told you about a developer's efforts to create what many dubbed their version of a community-style West Side Market in Brunswick; it's a hyper-local space for vendors, restaurateurs and residents.

Nearly a year and a half later, crews are in the home stretch of completion. The multi-million-dollar venture is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the community.

City leaders are thrilled to have a project in town that won't pull residents away to shop in neighboring cities.

"It's an experience about food and activity and enjoyment. And so we're thrilled about it," said Grant Aungst, Brunswick community and economic development director.

From an abandoned business and overgrown field—to a now sprawling 26,000 square-foot indoor-outdoor market.

Brunswick looks to build multi-use market similar to beloved West Side Market

Inside and outside, construction crews are working feverishly to complete the project. It's all to meet a soft November opening for the year-round destination.

"We're gonna be done with framing and drywall beginning of October, and that's when tenants will start preparing their spaces," said Nick Kyriazis, the owner and managing director of Market 42.

Kyriazis is a former Las Vegas casino construction developer who now calls Brunswick home.

He created and developed the concept in town and is thrilled to see the project come to fruition and blend in a little Las Vegas flair.

Renderings show what it will look like once vendors are moved in and residents begin shopping and eating there— Hyper-local is at the business's core.

"We have our own ecosystem in Market 42. So, the Italian guy will buy bread from the baker. The BBQ guy will buy the meats from the butcher. Everything is contained," Kyriazis said.

Setting up shop along busy Pearl Road in Brunswick—the community spot will have something for everyone: beer, multi-cultural foods, fresh fish, meats and desserts. It will all be sold in-house.

There is space for more than 25 vendors.

Kyriazis says a sprawling bar will be located right inside as you enter the location and have plenty of seats.

Walkability is a focal point of the project as well. Crews installed a 6-foot-wide trail out back so folks can bike, run and stroll through to the location.

The trail will connect to 18 modern farmhouse-style townhomes currently being built in a neighborhood behind the property.

You'll eventually find a seasonal farmer's market there as well.

"We're standing here in the city, and we've got nature surrounding us," Aungst said.

Kyriazis stresses they have made several changes regarding driver and pedestrian safety. Crews installed brand-new sidewalks along Pearl Road, and 127 parking spots are available for shoppers on the property.

Aungst says he's heard all about the comparisons to the beloved and cherished West Side Market. He's thrilled to be able to follow in their footsteps and establish a relationship with them.

"I don't think we're rivals. I think we're in some ways partners," Aungst said.

Market 42 has a soft opening tentatively set for sometime in November—just in time for the holidays.

Kyriazis says they also wanted to preserve the area around the Market, and they were able to save 2-and-a-half acres of wetlands.

If you want to be a vendor at Market 42 or apply for some of the jobs offered, CLICK HERE.

