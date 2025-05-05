Are those test-drive-a-bus events actually helping districts find candidates?

PARMA, Ohio — We've covered several "Test Drive A Bus" events across the area over the years.

One of the most recent was hosted in Parma.

HELP WANTED

But are these hiring-fair style events actually bringing in results?

District leaders say the answer, in short, is "yes".

It's all about securing top-tier talent as the district cycles through the next wave of retirees.

They say there's a reason why they continue to host them.

Quality candidates show up and express interest in working in the district.

The Parma City School District just hired 10 more drivers who are in training and are preparing to drive this coming fall.

They say this latest event was the most successful to date.

"Bus 100! The best bus in the fleet," Joseph Bowers, Parma City School District bus driver, said.

Bowers has rediscovered his purpose in life working as a bus driver in the Parma City School District.

"I absolutely wake up everyday looking forward to go into work," Bowers said.

After a more than 20-year stint as a manager in the restaurant and hospitality industry, he switched careers back in 2023, and put it all in the rear-view mirror.

"To me, it was really easy. I liked having a set schedule. I like the fact that my phone doesn't ring 24 hours a day, seven days a week with something going on," Bowers said.

Bowers is one of several drivers over the years who opted to get behind the wheel without an ounce of prior experience driving a vehicle this size.

District officials say there is power in the career change and a strong sense of curiosity to join their fleet.

"By far our most successful event we had," Dr. Charles Smialek, Parma City School District Superintendent, said.

And the results are in.

"We had 70 people come out and drive the bus. From that--we had 40 job interviews. Ten drivers in training," Smialek said.

Smialek says it is considered one of their most successful to date.

"I think the greatest thing about the test drive a bus events—most people think they can't do this job—because let's be honest—this is a 33,000 pound piece of machinery. It is intimidating at first, but we got great trainers," Bowers said.

Smialek says an aggressive marketing campaign for the job—doubling the sign-on bonus from $1,500 to $3,000 and surging the hourly wage from $21.89 to $25.09, continues to entice prospective candidates.

The 10 new drivers in training will bring their total to 83 drivers in the district, which will prevent a shortage.

A district spokesperson says it is still looking to hire 20 more drivers by August.

Bowers says the gig has truly been rewarding, and he hopes others will consider giving it a chance.

"You get a lot of appreciation from the kids, the parents, from the district. But let's be honest, it's a great paying job. The benefits are phenomenal. There's always a need. If you wanna do field trips, you'll do field trips. And it's all extra money," Bowers said.

District leaders say they are working on hosting additional hiring events in the near future.

If you're looking for more information on open jobs in the district and want to apply, click here.