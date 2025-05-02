Are you ready for it?! Market 42 in Brunswick officially opens FRIDAY

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The wait is finally over!

After years of planning, construction, and total redevelopment of an old business and overgrown lot, Market 42 in Brunswick is set to open Friday.

This is a story we've covered for the last three years, beginning at the planning phase.

Brunswick's Market 42, bringing Vegas flare, nears completion

The Pearl Road destination in Brunswick is said to have something for everyone.

The doors of Market 42 will open to customers from across Northeast Ohio.

While there have admittedly been some delays along the way, the owner and vendors say it will be worth the wait.

"We're back. This is the final one. It's a journey," Nick Kyriazis, Market 42 Founder, said.

Brunswick's Highly Anticipated Market 42 is ready for the masses and is officially entering its era of operation.

"Here we are! Twenty-six thousand square feet. Twenty-four active vendors. Video game machine area for the kids," Grant Aungst, Brunswick Community and Economic Development Director, said.

From hibachi, to crepes, to sandwiches, to Lakewood's beloved McGinty's bar, to fresh roasted coffee and a wine bar, the new marketplace is all local, all small business owners, all under one roof.

"The buzz has been building for a long time," Pete Cooper, Goldberry Roasting Company, said.

Pete Cooper's Goldberry Roasting Company started with humble beginnings at home.

"Started in my Dad's basement in 2008. He was just roasting coffee for himself in his basement for a long time and in 2008 we opened our first shop," Cooper said.

Market 42 now marks their third coffee shop, after success in Cooper's hometown of Ashland and then at Oberlin College.

He says their coffee speaks for itself, but the ecosystem operation with other vendors at Market 42 sealed the deal.

"We would be stupid to pass this up, and so we jumped on it. We can kind of all feed off of each other a little bit," Cooper said.

Lifelong Brunswick resident Patti Carter says she's been longing for something like this in her community.

It's where she says she can take her husband and grandchildren to hang out year-round.

"We've been patiently waiting, and we love it. We're going over there to get some muffins in a little bit and the coffee. Everybody's so friendly. We're just so excited it's here," Carter said.

Aungst says the walkability and a newly developed community behind the property are the perfect complement.

"You get real employment here, and so you have people who are making their living here, living here, experiencing the community and raising their families here," Aungst said.

He's now eager for the economic boost for the long term and is celebrating Kyriazis, who spearheaded the project.

"Thank you for staying with us the whole three years—and I appreciate the support," Kyriazis said.

Every vendor booth is occupied at Market 42.

A ribbon cutting is planned with city and state officials at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to their official website, the grand opening is set for 5:30 p.m.

There are multiple job openings.

