Arson cases continue rise, but arrests are also up, officials say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Division of Fire officials report fires deemed arsons continue to rise across the city.

Around this time last year, News 5 reported a 35% increase, but those numbers keep going up.

Cleveland sees 35% increase in arson cases so far in 2023

The good news; the fire department said the arrest rate for criminals committing those crimes has also increased.

So far into 2024, Cleveland Fire has seen over a 28% increase in fires deemed arson throughout the city.

Data from Cleveland Fire shows 98 arson fires already six months into this year, compared to 76 in 2023 and 54 in 2022.

Public Information Officer for Cleveland Fire, Mike Norman, said it’s not a good update from last year.

“I think it’s a concern for us,” said Norman. “Arson is something we take very seriously in the fire department.”

Arson happens more frequently than one may think, Norman said.

The why though, varies case by case.

Sometimes, offenders try to commit insurance fraud, destroy evidence like burning a car, or even attempt murder.

One of the most recent cases being investigated by Cleveland Fire as potential arson happened last week at a pellet lot on East 45th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

The fire department told News 5 that nearby surveillance video showed a suspicious car driving back and forth once the fire ignited.

“There are cameras everywhere,” Norman said. “People have to realize that between the cameras in the streets for the city of Cleveland, ring cameras on everyone’s doors, and even the cameras people have on their phones.”

Cleveland Fire recently conducted a live burn, preparing new cadets for all types of responses.

“Our instructors try to make it as safe as possible, but we are also trying to make it as realistic as possible so the cadets have a realistic view of what they are going to see on day 1 when they hit the streets,” said Chief Anthony Luke, Cleveland Division Fire.

Despite the increase, Norman said arson arrests are up, with 33 people arrested for arson last year, and so far this year, law enforcement has made 31 arrests.

“It’s a combination of our fire investigation unit doing our work and then the partners we work with the Cleveland police,” Norman said.

According to Safety.com, a person can be caught on camera at least 34 times a day due to the rapid rise of personal and commercial security cameras.

Norman said surveillance is a large part of solving arson cases.

“You’re always being filmed,” said Norman. “I think it’s harder to get away with arson at this point.”

Norman said some arsons are also solved by people just simply coming forward.

He added there are often times cash rewards of up to $5,000 for people who come forward with information.

As it is the middle of the presidential election cycle, Norman wants to remind people that burning political signs in yards or businesses is considered arson.