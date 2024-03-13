Ashtabula set to host fifth RAM clinic offering free medical care

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The cost of medical care is affecting people in cities and towns across the country. Next month in Ashtabula County, there will be free medical, eye and dental care for anyone who needs it. For the fifth time, Ashtabula will host Remote Area Medical or RAM Clinic.

Hundreds of volunteers from near and far will converge on Ashtabula to construct a medical, dental and vision clinic in just hours. Medical professionals and doctors from across the country will give of their time and talents.

Watch our previous story on the last RAM Clinic to see first-hand what these clinics look like and what they offer:

Remote Area Medical will help those who need medical care in Ashtabula County

Dr. Debra Balogh-Crombie knows there is a need. She has been a dentist for more than three decades in Ashtabula.

“Because dentistry is paid for with discretionary income, with inflation — the rising cost of food, shelter, transportation — it’s getting squeezed, so working families that may have insurance are having a hard time even with co-pays. It’s a universal problem not specific to our community,” said Balogh-Crombie.

Patients from other counties and even states are expected to drive to Ashtabula for the free care. It will be volunteers from the community, 16 other states and Canada who converge on the area to help run the clinic.

Earl Tucker is one of those volunteers. He helped people when he was a paramedic; now he is helping again, this time at the clinic.

“A lot of personal satisfaction knowing that I’ve helped someone. My goal every day is to try and make an impact somehow somewhere,” said Tucker.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to give back to the community.

“It changes lives,” said Carmella Chrisitan, University Hospitals.

This will be the first time mammograms will be offered.

“These clinics are not just for those who are unemployed. A lot of times we hear afterwards I didn’t go because I have insurance and it doesn’t matter if you do or don’t have insurance, they’re not even going to ask you those questions,” said Christian.

Since 2018, volunteers for RAM Clinic have donated more than $3 million in services to patients. It is first come, first served. Typically, people start lining up the night before the clinic starts. Organizers said patients can wait in their cars, and there will be security in the parking lot.

“It’s great to know that you were able to help make those things happen that made a difference in their life,” said J.P. Durco, Ashtabula County Commissioner.

The clinic will take place April 13 and 14 at Lakeside High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 13. This year, rides are being offered to the RAM clinic.