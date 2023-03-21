Remote Area Medical will help those who need medical, dental and vision care in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Quaint areas, breweries and wineries are bringing tourists to the shores of Lake Erie. There is something new building as part of the revitalization of Ashtabula County.

But like so many other communities across the country, there is a need for health care.

“Ashtabula County is actually a government-designated HPSA, meaning it’s a health care provider shortage area for primary care, for dental and for mental health, “ said Denise DiDonato, RAM community host director.

Dr. Debra Balogh-Crombie sees the need. She’s been a dentist for more than 30 years in Ashtabula.

“Back when dental insurance first arrived on the scene, that amount of money could practically rebuild a mouth. Nowadays it doesn’t go very far, and the money used from dentistry comes from discretionary income and nowadays with inflation, it’s getting tighter and tighter,” she said.

That’s why next month, Remote Area Medical, or RAM, a non-profit provider of pop-up clinics, will provide free dental, vision and medical care to those in need.

“This is our fourth clinic and it’s worth every minute,” said Balogh-Crombie.

More than 800 volunteers from near and far will converge on Ashtabula to construct a medical, dental and vision clinic in just hours. Medical professionals and doctors from across the country will give their time and talents. For Balogh-Crombie it is a labor of love.

“Every person that’s there is giving. It’s probably one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever been involved with. It’s very powerful,” said Balogh-Crombie.

Since the RAM clinic first came to Ashtabula County in 2018, volunteers have cared for thousands of people. Now this year, with inflation there could be more people needing the free services.

“People are having to make a decision, do I buy my groceries, do I pay my electric bill or do I seek dental care or go get a new set of glasses, ” said DiDonato.

The RAM clinic will take place on April 1 and 2 at Lakeside High School, 6600 Sandborn Road, Ashtabula. Doors open at 6 A.M.

Many other community services will also be set up that weekend as well, according to organizers.

