Autograph sessions, new restaurants and hyperlocal markets—Great Northern Mall is evolving

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — For years, News 5 has tracked the evolution of shopping malls across Northeast Ohio.

While some have gone away entirely, others are evolving with the times and getting creative in the process.

Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted is entering a new era and looking toward the future.

Mall officials say it's simple: Embrace the change and follow hyper-local trends—filling vacancies with businesses that are innovative and will keep shoppers engaged.

Now, North Olmsted City Council is eyeing some new legislation that city officials say would set the mall up for success for the next several decades—changing how the space would be zoned.

"As business owners, I believe putting the community first is very important. You're thinking about local economy and thinking about malls and spaces," Grace Choi, Brand Manager of One Pot, said.

So when the former Rail restaurant went out of business here at Great Northern Mall Choi and Eric Weng jumped at the opportunity to capitalize on a space they could make their own.

They overhauled the restaurant by adding natural light, warmer tones, and greenery on every wall and designer screen.

"We wanted to showcase just new cuisine and highlight Korean BBQ, hot pot as well as pho," Choi said.

It will now be home to their "Build the Pho" restaurant, serving up traditional Vietnamese soup, with a full-scale bar.

It's set to open this month.

Their neighboring "One Pot" restaurant will dish out fresh Korean BBQ this fall.

"Different protein, different herbs and we combine everything together for you," Weng said.

The cuisines are surging in interest, and they plan to hire 60 people between the two locations.

"I think with the popularity of food halls, malls are kind of incorporating that concept as well," Choi said.

Back in November, we told you new numbers show that restaurant and food concepts are helping shopping malls regain footing.

Are malls making a comeback?

Recently released data from Placer.ai, which tracks mall foot traffic, reports that January 2025 visits increased by 5.5% for indoor malls and by 2.9% and 2.7% for open-air shopping centers and outlets compared to January 2024.

"Many Americans, particularly younger Americans are focused on experiences and nothing is better than sharing food with friends," Michael Goldberg, Professor Department of Design Innovation Weatherhead School of Management Case Western Reserve University, said.

Thomas Brode's newly opened Prime Time Sports and Framing aims to be the perfect accompaniment at the North Olmsted staple.

It's a sports and pop culture junkies' dreamland.

The large store is packed wall-to-wall with autographed sports and entertainment memorabilia.

"My products bring people here. Brings people to come here and shop," Brode said.

Then there's Daisy Dukes' signed Daisy Dukes.

"I'm all about finding that nostalgic item and taking you back in time," Brode said.

You can't forget about the signed Major League movie posters and autographed Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift photos and albums.

Brode aims for the business to be a pillar and destination for years to come—potentially creating a ripple effect of spending at neighboring stores and restaurants.

"Being here in this mall, we're gonna help bring people here with all our signings. Trying to do it on a monthly basis, bring in celebrities. We're working on a Comic-Con," Brode said.

Last month, Brode held a meet and greet and autograph signing session with some Ohio State University National Championship football players.

Throughout the season, he plans to host various professional athletes and Guardians players for signings and meet and greets.

It all comes as North Olmsted City Council is ready to add a mixed-use overlay district.

It's new updated zoning.

Through the change, the mall could bring in more retail, residential, and office space along with green space to better evolve the mall with the times.

"What it does, is it provides flexibility to developers and or re-developers should they want to do a mix of uses in And around the mall property," Max Upton, Director of Economic and Community Development City of North Olmsted, said.

Upton would like Great Northern to emulate Bell Oaks Marketplace in Richmond Heights.

"Under the new zoning overlay, you can have smaller retail footprints, you can have less parking, you promote green space, and you promote walkability," Upton said.

At last check, Upton says the mixed-use overlay is still going through the legislative process.

It's not a done deal just yet.

We will track the progress.

Great Northern says the secret to its success is filling vacancies and following trends.

They're opening Tracy's Trinkets and Treasures, which will host 30 local small businesses under one roof.

Texas Roadhouse is set to open sometime this fall.

Crews have not yet broken ground on the restaurant.