Aviation course returns to Ashtabula Technical & Career Campus

JEFFERSON, Ohio — An aviation course has landed once again at the Ashtabula Technical & Career Campus.

News 5 visited the campus last year, which was the first time the course was offered.

Students explore careers in aviation thanks to new program at Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus

Within two weeks, students got a crash course in aviation and even tried to pass the written portion of the Federal Aviation Administration's glider test for private pilots.

"Last year I think went very well," instructor Bryce Kujait said. "None of the kids passed their formal test, which is very difficult. We re-evaluated our strategy, and I think we are in a winning situation now."

This year, the course lasts three weeks with a class size of about 20 students. Now, students will be trying for a drone pilot license.

This year's class features a mix of students visiting on a visa from Zimbabwe, a student named after a legendary aviator, and others who simply find flight fascinating.

"My supervisor came up to me and said 'Hey! Do you want to learn how to fly a plane,'" student Micah Colbert said. "Yeah. I want to fly a plane! It seemed great."

This kind of excitement is what instructor Kujait wants to see from all of his students, as it could make or break aviation, as the industry hit some turbulence at the beginning of this year.

"We're shutting down airports at a rapid rate in this country," Kujait said. "We are making aviation incredibly pricey in this country, and what we're getting in return is death. We need to start young people who are interested in aviation down that path very soon."

It's going to be a difficult path. News 5's Caitlin Hunt visited the students on day three of the course, and students were studying the weather and working on some tough calculations.

"It's a lot," student Amelia Zizka said. "It's a lot to take in, especially in a very little short amount of time, but the teachers are great. They give you the information. If you have questions, they can help you."

There's a lot to look forward to as well. Students will hear from individuals in various aviation positions and may even spend their weekends flying different planes and drones.

Still, only time will tell if this class will produce the next generation of pilots, engineers and air traffic controllers.

"After I get in the plane and fly with an instructor," Colbert said. "We will see then."