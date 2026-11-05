Barberton Schools face potential cuts after levy defeat; state commission meeting tonight

BARBERTON, Ohio. — Barberton City Schools is facing additional financial challenges after voters rejected a proposed 1% earned income tax that would have generated approximately $4.73 million annually for the district over the next five years.

According to election results, 62.24% of voters opposed Issue 5, while 37.76% supported it.

The defeat leaves district leaders working to address a growing budget deficit as Barberton remains under the state's most serious level of financial oversight: fiscal emergency.

Superintendent Jason Ondrus says the district's financial problems developed over time, rather than being caused by one specific expense or event.

“I would say there was no one single expense or event that caused this. I think it was a combination of events over time. Certainly we are experiencing ongoing expenses that are exceeding our available revenue,” Ondrus said.

The district has already made approximately $7 million in budget reductions, eliminating dozens of teaching and staff positions. Those reductions, however, have not been enough to close the financial gap.

District leaders are evaluating additional potential cuts that could affect students and families. Those options include eliminating middle and high school athletics and extracurricular activities, preschool programs, and significantly reducing or consolidating career-technical programs.

Electives such as art and music, along with student transportation, could also be affected.

The latest levy defeat comes months after voters rejected an 11-mill property tax levy in May.

Barberton was initially placed in fiscal watch in May 2026. On September 22, the Ohio Auditor of State escalated the district to fiscal emergency after it failed to submit an acceptable financial recovery plan addressing its projected budget deficits.

Under fiscal emergency, a state-appointed Financial Planning and Supervision Commission will work with district leadership, the Board of Education and the community to develop a financial recovery plan.

The commission will have 120 days after its first meeting to develop a plan to eliminate the conditions that led to fiscal emergency.

Ondrus says the district will work alongside state officials as it evaluates its financial future.

In a statement following the election, Ondrus said:

“We are disappointed with the levy outcome, as it presents significant challenges for the future of Barberton City Schools and our students. The Board of Education will assess the election results to determine future ballot options, while continuing to work directly with the state financial planning and supervision commission to navigate the district's financial planning.”

District officials have pointed to several factors contributing to the financial strain, including rising healthcare costs, changes in state funding, inflation and the loss of federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The district now faces difficult decisions as it works with the state to address its financial challenges and determine how to close the growing budget gap.

District leaders say the schools remain open and operating as the financial recovery process moves forward.

The district's financial challenges are expected to be discussed further during a public meeting of the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Barberton High School.

The meeting is open to the public and comes as district leaders work with state officials to develop a financial recovery plan and determine how to address the district's budget shortfall.