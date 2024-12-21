Beloved skateboard business closing Sunday after 20 years of creating memories

CLEVELAND — In October, I visited Tri-Star Skateboards on Brookpark Rd. in Cleveland after learning through social media the indoor skate park and retail store would be closing at the end of the year.

The owners said that the building they rent needs repairs that aren’t being taken care of, and remaining isn’t sustainable.

The evening of Sunday, Dec. 22, the business rolls to an end.

“It's definitely hard to walk away from just because we had a great thing going,” said Shelby Snellenberger.

Tri-Star began in 2004 by selling skateboards out of a van. Over the years, the business expanded.

Shelby said the closing is bittersweet.

"We carry a lot of stuff, and that's kind of what our niche was. And, you know, people liked that about us,” she said. “That's why they came here. Having the park with the shop, is an extra bonus."

Deep discounts have cleared out much of the store.

“We’re just kind of cleaning and closing up,” Shelby said.

She said the last six years have been fulfilling.

“This has definitely opened my eyes to meet a lot of people and just, you know, get more immersed in it and it [has] just been a very cool experience,” Shelby said.

On Oct. 17, 2024, guests told News 5 about what makes Tri-Star special.

Back in October, she told me the challenges they experienced this year due to a storm that caused roof damage and other problems.

Regular customers also shared their thoughts on the impending closure.

Nick Gutowski said, “It’s pretty sad man this place has been around forever- had so many changes throughout the years. And everyone loves coming here, it’s a local spot."

Last month, the Tri-Star hosted “The Last Jam” a final celebration that featured competitions, stories and some tears. It was a tip of the hat to a place that built boards for customers and taught kids and adults lessons on perseverance.

“It was huge. I mean, it was again, overwhelming because there were so many people here,” Shelby said.

Customers who’ve become family gifted Shelby and her husband a banner with messages of appreciation. One person wrote, “Cleveland Skating isn’t the same without you.”

Earlier this week, Colin Williams showed up at Tri-Star with his three children.

“We heard good things about Tri-Star. And you know it's not a lot of places to skate indoors right now,” Williams said.

The family drove from Pittsburgh. They had a trip planned to see the Cleveland Art Museum and squeezed skateboarding in. Williams said he didn’t know Tri-Star was closing until striking up a conversation with Shelby.

“We were excited to skate and she said, ‘Well, you came on the right day because we're closing in about two days,’” Williams said. “So, it's kind of a bittersweet moment. I'm glad we're here but at the same time, anytime something like this closes, anytime a skate park closes that's definitely a bitter thing.”

Shelby said someone in the skateboard community has purchased their ramps.

“We are very excited that they're going to stay here in Ohio. So, yeah, we'll be able to go and skate them and keep it in the family,” Shelby said.

Equipment may be changing hands, but memories of Tri-Star and the people who’ve passed through are permanent keepsakes.

"I said that before I'm like the skate mom and I will miss everybody and you know just seeing everybody every day,” Shelby said.

Shelby was an elementary teacher before taking over Tri-Star Skateboards. She said she’ll likely return to the classroom.