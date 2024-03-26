Berea woman bakes up new chapter and turns pain into purpose

BEREA, Ohio — Her popular cupcake shop may be shuttered, but her story certainly continues.

I am Following Through on the next chapter Maria Brenders is baking up.

I brought you the unexpected plot twist for Brenders last October when she decided to close her cupcake shop, inspired by what followed after our original story aired in 2019.

That's when I first highlighted the challenges she overcame, losing both her husband and then boyfriend to suicide.

A viewer was so inspired she went into the shop to share her story and that's when Brenders realized she could turn her pain into purpose and decided she wanted to pursue a degree in child psychology.

Three Girls Cupcakes closed in December, and just this month, Brenders was accepted to Cleveland State to continue her studies.

She also just started a new job with Ohio Guidestone, working with foster children as a youth care specialist.

"It's the beginning of my new path," said Brenders.

I caught up with Brenders outside the shuttered cupcake shop in Berea.

"This was a vessel. It was never just a bakery and it's gotten me to where I am today," said Brenders.

Her journey has been so inspiring she was asked to be a guest speaker at next month's Women's Positivity Conference in Akron.

A series of events all set in motion with one story that aired on News 5.

"I've always spoke in front of small groups, but this is going to be close to 300 women," said Brenders.

As for the message Brenders plans to share at the conference, it is one of perseverance despite pain.

"I'm speaking all about mental health and my journey through the suicide of my husband and my boyfriend. I'm just hoping to inspire people with everything I've gone through," said Brenders.

The Women's Positivity Conference is being held on April 12 at the Hilton Hotel in Akron.

Brenders will join a handful of other women who will tackle topics like overcoming obstacles, empowerment, and, as Brenders mentioned, mental health.

Tickets are still available and you can get them by clicking here.