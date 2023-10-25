Unexpected plot twist in Berea baker's story we first shared in 2019

BEREA, Ohio — As we continue our commitment to follow through on stories that matter to you, a heartwarming update on a woman we caught up with back in 2019.

We first met Maria Brenders shortly after she opened Three Girls Cupcake Shop in Berea.

A few weeks ago, out of the blue, News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank heard from Brenders via Facebook.

The message she shared about what has happened since that first story aired is a reminder to us all that we never truly know what kind of positive impact one interaction with someone may have on their life.

Working in her bakery one night, Brenders started reminiscing about her journey in life.

"I thought about our now almost five years ago, very first interview," said Brenders.

An interview where Brenders shared that her husband Corey died by suicide in 2017.

"I was in a dark place with a smiling face for a long time," said Brenders.

In 2019, history tragically repeating itself, when Brenders’ boyfriend Kyle died the same way just as Maria was getting ready to open her first cupcake shop.

"There were moments where I was like, I don't think I can do this," said Brenders.

Well, the mother of three did, and it was that perseverance despite a double dose of heartbreak that prompted one woman to visit the shop the day after our story aired.

"She came walking over to me and she just fell into my arms and told me that her husband had committed suicide," said Brenders.

It was a moment that would set in motion a new outlook for Brenders.

"I had realized that everything that I had gone through could actually help other people and I could truly turn my pain into purpose," said Brenders.

In the years since that interaction, this small business owner has done what she could to be a positive force in the community.

"The bakery has become so much more than just a bakery, that I completely view it as just a vessel," said Brenders.

A vessel that has brightened the lives of local foster children with a cupcake for their birthday, or a birthday cake for a young girl with cancer that was both her first and last.

"It's not just the cake, it's that moment because of what you did that they remember, you know, forever," said Brenders.

But now Brenders is writing a new recipe to help make life sweeter for those struggling.

"So, I am currently going to school and I'm majoring in psychology," said Brenders.

This December, Brenders will graduate from Cuyahoga County Community College.

"I am focusing on child psychology," said Brenders.

Brenders will transfer to Cleveland State University to obtain her bachelor's degree.

"The high school here has referred to me as ‘mama bear,’ because I don't just advocate for my children, I do it for other people's children as well," said Brenders.

Mary Turchon is Kyle’s mom.

"He was 32 when he took his life," said Turchon.

She has been by Brenders' side through every twist and turn of the grief process.

"We're a good support system for each other. Every day, you know, is difficult for me. I still have that hole in my heart," said Turchon.

Turchon said seeing something positive come from such pain brings a sense of comfort.

"My son would have wanted her, you know, to be happy and do what she wanted to do. She's going to do great things," said Turchon.

As Brenders bakes up a new chapter, the door is set to close on another.

"We will be here until about June of 2025 when our lease is up," said Brenders.

A full circle moment for us, as we were there when Three Girls moved into its first brick-and-mortar location and are there as the countdown to closing begins.