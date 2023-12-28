Big night for Cleveland bars, restaurants as Browns fight for chance at playoffs

CLEVELAND — Browns games also mean big business for Cleveland bars and restaurants.

News 5 has told you about the decrease in foot traffic downtown since the pandemic changed our world.

A Browns home game during a holiday week is a welcome event for business owners looking to make a comeback just like the team.

It’s even more exciting for fans like Adam Wilde.

“It’s going to be bonkers,” said Adam Wilde. “This is a football town, so I don’t want to equate it to when the Cavs won the Championship, but like there’s going to be some very similar feels and vibes in the air.”

With multiple TVs and tables to host a big crowd, Saucy Brew Works CEO and founder Brent Zimmerman said this is a big deal for his restaurant to continue to help boost sales.

“Going through COVID, at one point, it was half of our business time they we had been open was during that period of time, so it’s great to have things back,” said Zimmerman.

News 5 first caught up with the crew at Saucy Brew Works this past October when we talked to them about their concerns with streaming platforms and the impact on their business.

At that time, Zimmerman and others told us when they can’t stream games, they say it hurts their business.

“You can have every subscription,” said Zimmerman.

But since Thursday night’s game is on Amazon Prime and News 5 too, Zimmerman and General Manager Brett Ramm said it’s a big relief, so they don’t have to turn customers away on big days like this one.

“It’s a huge boost. I think for the whole town. I think anyone that owns a bar or restaurant will tell you the same thing that caters to sports,” said Zimmerman.

“Everybody is so hype. They come in with a lot of energy. They come in with just hope, excitement and energy, so as they come in, they’re smiling, they’re having fun and that kind of lifts up us too,” said General Manager Brett Ramm.