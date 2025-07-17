Browns QB Shedeur Sanders helps host Garden Valley Fun Fest for community support after tragic fire in CLE

CLEVELAND — The past few weeks have been difficult for the residents of the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood, but with a little help from Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Wednesday, the community has been able to come together to heal.

On June 23, an explosion and fire took place at the apartment complex. More than 60 firefighters from 22 surrounding companies battled the flames for hours, with community members working in addition in order to evacuate the buildings. More than 40 families were displaced and five people were hospitalized. One man, Cordale Sheffield, 30, died from burn injuries after he rushed back into a burning apartment to rescue his stepchildren.

"Since June 23rd, everyone has been not themselves," said Ward 5 Councilman Richard A. Starr. "The whole community was crying and now we’re mourning the loss of Cordale Sheffield, who was a hero who went in and saved two of his step-children from burning in the fire explosion."

But amid the June 23rd tragedy, the community has found ways to come together, including on Wednesday. The Garden Valley Fun Fest, an event that brought free food and drinks, music, dancing, games and more—all hosted by Sanders, who heard the news of the tragic fire on social media.

"When everything transpired, I was out of town, so I was like, 'Nah, the first thing I do when I get back is definitely come to the community,'" Sanders said. "This is just off an Instagram DM. I didn't really know about the situation; someone told me. I was like 'Dang that's crazy,' and I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back."

Rather than just simply donating to a fundraising effort for the residents of Rainbow Terrace Apartments, Sanders got involved in the Garden Valley Fun Fest, hosting the event on Cleveland's East Side.

From the free food trucks to the face painting booth and bounce house, to even a large station offering free haircuts, the community was able to come together and enjoy the day. There were a number of community vendors and organizations on site as well to provide resources to anyone who needed them.

"I feel like it’s wonderful. Its about time, these kids look like they’re having a great time down here. Because usually it’s not this nice, so I’m loving it," said one resident named Tondalear.

Sanders was joined by many familiar faces, including Cleveland boxer Montana Love and Browns defensive end Mike Hall Jr., at the event. Sanders and Hall even found an open field next to the event set up and took a large group of kids over. The two Browns players organized a pickup game of football with the neighborhood kids, who said their favorite part of the day: "Meeting Shedeur!"

For the community, having the Garden Valley Fun Fest was special. To have Sanders actively involved in it was the cherry on top.

"The way Shedeur came here about 4:30 p.m., he's been over here for an hour just entertaining, walking around with the kids, smiling, taking pictures with them, it's just nothing but a testimony to who he is and his character and how his upbringing is. No matter who you are as an athlete, you can still give back, and it's bigger than just writing a check. It's bigger than just calling people out, or saying 'I love you, my heart and condolences are with you,' but being here is bigger than anything," Starr said. "We've got to continue to come together and continue to love on each other and put resources together so we can heal the community. And having a relationship with Shedeur Sanders where you now know that he’s in your community, he understands what's going on in your community, he’s been there—it’s different. It’s so, so great."

When Sanders posted about the event on his social media on Tuesday, there were plenty of comments looking to deter him from going to the East Side neighborhood, but for Sanders, this is exactly what his platform is all about, and he was happy to spend the day helping get the residents through what has been a particularly difficult experienece for them all.

"I can tell everybody’s vibe down here is down to earth. There was a lot of people who didn’t want me to come down here and doing it, but I don’t understand why. God told me to come out here, so I'm never going to question his word,' said Sanders. "Just get active and actually do it. Sending money and stuff, that's easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh. I feel like that's more impactful."

This is the second community event put together for the explosion survivors this month.

