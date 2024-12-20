Burton's Shire Shack: Where free clothing meets life skills for local students

BURTON, Ohio — As inflation drives up the prices of clothing and just about everything else, those at the Shire Shack in Burton see a continued need for free, used clothing for the community.

News 5 first visited the Shire Shack in 2022, born out of the pandemic by Kristin Wiser, as a place to find free, well-maintained, used clothes for those who need them.

Free clothing closet for students in need expands to new space in Burton

RELATED: Free clothing closet for students in need expands to new space in Burton

At first, Wiser ran the store out of a garage in her backyard, then expanded into a storefront in Burton.

Fast forward to today, and the Berkshire Local School district runs things now, with the need not slowing down anytime soon.

"[The need] increased over the holidays," Special Program Coordinator Ashley Brzozowski said.

The store currently operates at 13724 Carlton St. in Burton, in a space donated by the Abundant Life Ministry Center.

The Shire Shack is operated by students as part of the school's "Badger Lab," a vocational program to equip students for life after high school.

Brzozowski told News 5 there are about 13 students in the program right now.

"We help students with all abilities gain post secondary employment skills so they can go out into the adult workforce at some point and be successful," Brzozowski added.

"It’s my favorite job," 17-year-old Sydney Rohl said.

Folding, sorting, and using basic life and social skills to help prepare them for life outside a classroom — and they’re already putting it all to use.

"I do work at Giant Eagle in Chardon, I work at Dominos in Middlefield and I work at the Kent Cafe at Kent State," 18-year-old Tyler Pobuda said.

While census data shows more than 6% of the population of Geauga County lives below the poverty line, organizers told News 5 that anyone is allowed to come by and shop at the Shire Shack.

"When people come in, there’s no requirement, it’s here for everybody," Janice Shipman, job coach at Berkshire High School, said.

Lydia Troyer visits the store often as she helps her family and five children navigate life after being Amish.

"[My children] find good stuff and once they grow out of them, we’ll bring them back and keep recycling them, it’s awesome," she explained.

Check out the Shire Shack's Facebook page to see their hours to shop or drop off gently used clothes.