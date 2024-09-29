Chagrin Documentary Film Festival celebrates 15 years in new permanent venue

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Filmmakers from across the globe are making their way to Chagrin Falls next week as the 15th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (CDFF) kicks off from Oct. 1 to 6.

The festival, which has grown into a popular stop on the documentary circuit, will feature a record 70 directors presenting films from 32 countries.

In April, News 5 reported on the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival finding a permanent home after 15 successful years.

Chagrin Falls Film Festival finds permanent home after 15 years of success

Mary Ann Ponce, executive director of CDFF, is especially excited about this year's milestone. "We're so excited to have our film festival finally utilizing our permanent home," she said. "We'll have short films, discussions, and parties right here."

The opening night film, "Blink," directed by Oscar-winner Daniel Roher and Edmund Stenson, will make its Ohio premiere.

The documentary tells the emotional story of the Pelletier family, who embark on a global journey after learning three of their children are losing their vision.

The film captures the family’s efforts to allow their children to see the world’s wonders before their sight fades.

A Deep Dive Into Documentaries

Throughout the five-day event, 66 films will be screened, offering audiences the opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and special events like "Docs & Donuts" and "Bourbon & Ballads."

Local and Global Filmmakers on Display

Adam Dew, a Cleveland Heights native, will present his film "The Grandview Pizza Oven," a quirky documentary about a neighborhood feud.

“It’s really captured people’s attention,” Dew said. “How do we live in a healthy way with our neighbors? It sort of sucked an entire neighborhood into this battle over a pizza oven.”

Judit Angel, another filmmaker featured at the festival, will screen "Soñando America," a deeply personal documentary about her family’s journey from Mexico to the U.S.

“I actually found out a lot of my family’s story for the first time making this,” Angel said. “It was definitely hard to have those conversations, but it brought us closer in the end.”

Local filmmaker Chris Langer will also showcase his documentary, "Ripples of Plastic," which examines the environmental crisis affecting the Great Lakes.

“I wanted to focus on the waters in my own backyard,” Langer explained. “This is the perfect time because the issue is being talked about more.”

Events and Screenings

Audiences can look forward to a packed schedule of screenings at venues throughout the village, including Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater, and CDFF’s new permanent home, CDFF on the Triangle.

Opening night will include a red-carpet event featuring VIP receptions and local cuisine, followed by the screening of "Blink" at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the reception are $125, while individual film tickets are available for $15. You can purchase those HERE.

The festival has been presented by Ohio Humanities for the past three years.

For a full schedule of films and events, CLICK HERE or call the CDFF office at 440-247-1591.