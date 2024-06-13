City of Cleveland closed through the end of the week after cyber incident

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is working to contain and eradicate a cyber incident that has disrupted city systems.

The Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) has managed to contain the threat and is actively working to restore full functionality to city systems and services.

City Hall reopened Wednesday but encountered anticipated challenges with technological systems.

Staff was present to assess system functionality, test applications, and diagnose further issues.

The city said the process of bringing employees back to City Hall is a critical step in ensuring system accessibility and connectivity.

Despite these efforts, not all departments are fully operational.

Due to these ongoing issues, City Hall will remain closed to the public on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14.

However, it will be open to employees. Residents are encouraged to utilize online services or call 311 for more information during this time.

The city has not provided additional details due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.

The cyber incident, which began Sunday night, has led to significant disruptions, making it difficult for residents needing services such as obtaining birth certificates or completing legal documents.