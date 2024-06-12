Here's what you can and can't do at Cleveland City Hall now that it's back open

Late Wednesday morning, Cleveland City Hall reopened after being closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a cyber threat that was first detected on Saturday.

Officials say it's business as usual at City Hall with the following exceptions:



Right now, the city still is unable to accept payments, process permits or Building and Housing Department applications.

You can still drop off permits and applications for the Building and Housing, but you won't receive a receipt.

The city is asking residents to wait "until further notice" to come to City Hall for business involving Building and Housing.

You are also unable to get birth certificates as well.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve this issue," the city said in a statement.

News 5's Sarah Buduson was at City Hall this morning when its doors reopened.

What happened?

The city made the public aware of a cyber incident on Sunday after discovering "abnormalities" on Saturday.

Cleveland city officials declined to provide much information about the nature of the incident during a news conference on Monday afternoon, citing the need to protect their ongoing investigation into the matter.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said the closure was a precaution while the incident is being investigated. As of Monday afternoon, phone service had been restored, and crews were working to restore access to several key city IT systems.

Emergency services such as 911, police, fire and EMS, along with Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Burke Lakefront Airport, were not affected, officials said. Additionally, the Department of Public Utilities was also not affected, nor was certain city data, such as resident tax information and customer information."

Cleveland Commissioner of IT Kim Roy Wilson said the city took precautionary measures to contain what she called "abnormalities." The nature and scope of these abnormalities are under investigation.

Without getting specific, Bibb compared what's happening here to incidents that have occurred in other large cities, large companies and major hospital systems.