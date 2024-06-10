Cleveland City Hall closed Monday due to 'cyber incident,' city says

Cleveland City Hall and Erieview Tower will be closed on Monday due to a "cyber incident," according to an email received from the City of Cleveland.

Affected systems have been shut off and will remain off until the city better understands the incident, the City of Cleveland said in the email.

Emergency services such as 911, police, fire and EMS, along with Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Burke Lakefront Airport, are not affected, the City of Cleveland said in the email. Additionally, the Department of Public Utilities is also not affected.

The City of Cleveland said that while city systems are offline, all daytime 311 calls will be handled by after-hours operators.

The nature of the cyber incident is unknown at this time and the City of Cleveland said in the email that it will provide updates when more is learned.