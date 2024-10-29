City of Wooster working to replace Wayne County Transit system

WOOSTER, Ohio — The City of Wooster is working to put a new county-wide transit system in place.

After Wayne County Transit ended at the end of August, the city became the holder of state and federal grants. It's taking the first steps to fill in the gap WCT left.

Their first was hiring a new transportation coordinator. Local Kevin White was hired in September.

"We have a lot of demand to get people out and into the city," he said. "So, having a reliable way of doing that is kind of pivotal for everyone."

White and the city have collected data on the use of the transit system, including where people are coming from and where they are headed. All of that data has been passed onto a consultant at the Ohio Department of Transportation, who will provide the city with a plan for a feasible transportation system. The information will also help when the city applies for grants.

Riders said a new transportation system can't come soon enough.

Wayne County Transit to end Aug. 31

RELATED: Wayne County Transit to end Aug. 31, leaving some residents in a lurch

Swoosh Transportation is one local business feeling the loss of Wayne County Transit.

CEO Chad Tennet said his company picked up riders for the WCT's on-demand service. The contract ended with the transportation service.

Tennet considered using his company to fill the gap. However, a lack of government funding and finances prevented Swoosh from taking over.

From personal experience, Tennet said the new transportation system is going to have to find a way to make travel affordable while also balancing the distance between towns.

"More scheduled pick-ups and drop-offs to try and get the volume," he said. "You know tyring to get people who are going similar directions at similar times to make it as efficent as possible."

The end of Wayne County Transit is changing the day-to-day life of rider Beth Ann Beatty. She is legally blind and moved into the city to use public transportation. Beatty said she just wants to see progress being made on a future transportation system.

"I know it's going to take a while," she said. "I would love to know that the wheels are turning and something is coming. We know what it is and will be in place by a certain date."

The City of Wooster said there is still a way to go before the new transit service begins. It all depends on if and when the city receives federal funding.