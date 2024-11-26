CLE City Council passes legislation to stop citywide street takeovers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has officially passed stricter legislation to stop street takeovers.

But you may be wondering how these regulations will help.

“You’re not going to come in from Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Barberton, Sandusky and terrorize our residents,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek.

According to Polensek, the party is over.

“We’re making it very clear. You want to come into Cleveland and terrorize our neighborhoods, our businesses and our visitors, there’s going to be a penalty to play. What we’ve seen in this city is outrageous,” said Polensek.

This stern message comes after Cleveland experienced citywide takeovers in late September that lasted more than five hours.

During that time, multiple locations in Cleveland were hit, including a takeover that shut down I-90.

The violent event even led to police officers being hit with airsoft pellets, an off-duty Parma officer getting assaulted and a masked mob attacking a party bus, which Tim Beck says he drove one of those nights.

“We have 12 passengers in the bus that stated they would never come downtown Cleveland again,” Beck told News 5 in late September.

With this amendment, Polensek said street takeovers, drag racing, and stunt driving are clearly defined, and it even clarifies that if a person is with the caravan or people involved with the street takeovers, that individual could get charged too.

Polensek said penalties and fines have also been increased to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, as well as further enforcement to allow law enforcement to confiscate items from vehicles engaging in this violent behavior.

“You want to have your wheels and tires confiscated, you want to have your steering wheel taken off, come… come and get your car with no wheels,” said Polensek.

Since the citywide takeovers on Sept. 28 and 29, Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd spoke during Friday’s Council Safety Committee meeting and said they haven’t seen city street takeovers.

But she said there are still car meets happening in parking lots.

That’s why Polensek is hopeful this enforcement will bring it all to an end.

“We’re done with this crap. We’re done with it. Lay the law down,” said Polensek.

Polensek said this legislation now awaits Mayor Justin Bibb’s signature.