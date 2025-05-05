Cleveland can't fly its drones yet, while dozens of other police agencies train on legal use

AURORA, Ohio — It's a crime-fighting tool that Cleveland Police have but still can't use.

In February 2024, Cleveland purchased drones, but they’re still grounded. While Cleveland waits for final approval on a drone policy, other Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have been using them for years.

The interim safety director said they're slow walking the program.

Is Cleveland falling behind? "It’s a pretty quick and simple setup.”

Aurora Police gave us a quick demo of their drone.

“We just give it a little space, and we can take off."

Not at a crime scene or on a missing persons case, but rather for a snapshot of police drone pilots in a legal class.

“I can fly that at eye level, hover outside a window if I wanted to, and that’s where we really need to focus our attention on what we’re doing. Are we doing it in a responsible manner so we’re respecting people’s right to privacy while still balancing public safety?” Aurora Police Lt. Andy Lumpkins said.

Attorney Bob Meader answers questions in his Drone Legal Update for police and fire.

Meader says FAA certificates target technical aspects while his class focuses on searches, First Amendment rights, and limitations and responsibilities of police.

“There’s lots of established case law and new case law that law enforcement must know,” Meader said.

Last month, about 60 people from more than two dozen Northeast Ohio agencies filled an auditorium in Aurora.

"If your drone is looking at the intimate details within my home, that’s clearly going to be a Fourth Amendment violation,” Meader told the class.

Meader says the biggest misconception is that police need a warrant to fly over property.

“Because of the established case law that came through helicopters and airplanes we do not have an expectation of privacy on a lot of our property when it comes to flying a drone,” Meader said.

Cleveland has requested drones from other agencies for crime searches in the past.

New video, obtained through a public records request, shows when Cleveland was dinged for testing its drone last November during a pro-Palestine protest at County Executive Chris Ronayne’s house.

News 5 Investigators asked Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd if drones could have helped during last summer's street takeovers.

“In my opinion, it could be helpful. It gives a different perspective, and it captures the activity where it doesn’t require the officer to go up and necessarily confront,” Todd said.

Todd says it could be used to capture license plates for possible arrests and evidence for court. News 5 Investigators asked if she felt that the Division was behind the times.

“I can say that we want to make sure we’re doing what Cleveland wants and the residents here feel safe with the operations before we implement something different throughout the city,” Todd said.

Aurora’s drone program is three years old and is used mostly for search and rescue and special events.

They occasionally map crime scenes and have made several arrests, including one in a tricky spot.

“The suspect fled on foot to a marshy area. It's very difficult to search safely," said Lt. Lumpkins.

Aurora police have four drone pilots, including Lumpkins.

“It’s such a new technology, there’s very little case law and statutes related to it so this has really been a big help,” Lumpkins said.

While under a consent decree, Cleveland police policies go through several layers before implementation.

The city's drone policy, approved by the Community Police Commission last month, is being reviewed by the Department of Justice.

The CPC is still waiting for either feedback on the policy or approval.