Cleveland City Council's Safety Committee gets results of several crime initiatives

For the first time, Wednesday, Cleveland City Councilmembers were briefed about several initiatives aimed at helping Cleveland Police crackdown on crime.

We’ve reported how violent crime across Cleveland skyrocketed this summer in part because of the number of Cleveland police officers who have left the department.

In July, Cleveland residents were calling council members angry about the sharp increase in crime. In turn, council members were calling for help.

“I don’t care if he has to get the 82nd airborne in here, the National Guard, I don’t care who he has to get into the city to patrol; this chaos is going to cease,” said Cleveland City Councilmember Mike Polensek back on July 10.

Shortly after that Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service were pressed into action.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department brought in officers to focus on downtown Cleveland.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol beefed up road patrols and brought in specialized units, including the aviation unit.

“We know it’s working; we know that we’re arresting violent criminals. We know that we’re removing many, many weapons from the streets; we know that we’re removing drugs from the streets,” said Col. Charles Jones, Superintendent of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The surge in OHP personnel started about a month and a half ago. According to OHP, it has made 181 felony arrests, seized 90 illegal guns and recovered 43 stolen vehicles.

Meantime, the U.S. Marshals kicked off Operation 216, aimed at tracking down the most dangerous fugitives. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force so far has arrested nearly 120 fugitives, including 20 homicide suspects, 6 robbery suspects, 13 for felonious assault, 3 for rape, 4 for participating in gang activity and another 31 fugitives for various crimes.

“In this operation alone, we’ve tripled the amount of arrests we typically make during this time period by the number of personnel we brought in. So we’re going to get some of this personnel permanently here in Cleveland, and we’re going to continue to try and sustain it,” said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal Northern District of Ohio.

Sustaining it is something that Polensek is concerned about. “I want them here as long as we can keep them because they’re making a difference. Just look at the number of arrests they’ve made,” said Polensek.

As of now, officials said there is no timetable on when these operations will end.