Cleveland Heights plans to buy out home plagued by car crashes

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The City of Cleveland Heights is considering a new solution to a problem that’s plagued a homeowner for years. The city will offer to buy out a property repeatedly hit by vehicles at Taylor Road and Fairmount Boulevard.

John Gall, who’s lived in Cleveland Heights for over 30 years and in his current house since 1997, said he loves his quaint Brick home on Taylor Rd.

“I like it here. I love my neighbors; I love the neighborhood. I’m established, I have relationships,” he said. “Why would I move?”

But the longtime resident doesn’t love the frequent crashes into his property. He said it’s been an issue since a guardrail was removed from the tree lawn 17 years ago.

“Years of me complaining about it have been ignored. And I believe, in their eyes, I’m the problem. I’m the victim,” he said.

News 5 has reported crashes at the home since 2012. In 2021, the News 5 Investigators highlighted Gall’s handmade barrier and several spraypainted signs that said, “Where’s my guardrail?” It was shortly after a car barreled into the corner of the house and caused nearly $40,000 in damage.

Other crashes damaged two of his vehicles, destroyed his garage and affected his sense of safety.

“My girlfriend, she lives in Brecksville, refuses to come here. She doesn’t want to spend time here because she’s uncomfortable with it,” Gall said.

In 2022, the city installed several large boulders in the front yard. This fall, they prevented several vehicles from crashing into his home. But Gall said he worries about the liability of any injuries caused by the boulders and said they’re not a long-term solution.

“It doesn’t make the problem go away,” acknowledged Mike Thomas, the director of communications and public outreach for Cleveland Heights. “The problem isn’t our fault. But trying to find a solution is our responsibility.”

During a city council meeting Monday, City Administrator Danny Williams told council members about the next possible solution.

“The one that we’re working on at this point is beginning the negotiations with the homeowner to propose a purchase of his property,” Williams said during the council meeting.

He explained the city is still seeking an appraisal on the property before making an offer to Gall but surmised the land could be turned into something for public use.

“We’d decide what to do with the property. But at least there wouldn’t be someone in the house who could be potentially harmed every time there’s an accident,” Thomas said.

Gall said he was already skeptical an offer from the city would be worthwhile.

“What’s it worth? To me, it’s worth everything,” he said. “And they’re going to have to come up with everything in order to convince me to move.”

The city previously lowered the speed limit on Taylor Rd from 35 mph to 25 mph. But Williams said the primary cause of the crashes had been unlawful drivers speeding through the intersection or fleeing police.

Gall believes the design of the 3-way junction is a more significant problem.

“It’s a plague of bad drivers, yes. But it’s also the situation,” he said, adding he’d like to see improvements to the traffic flow, crosswalk placement and a barrier added.

The city said overhauling an intersection is a lengthy, intensive process. Thomas said previous discussions about such a project raised concerns about the impact on other neighborhoods and a nearby business district.

In the meantime, Gall said he plans to continue pushing for solutions and has no intention of leaving his home.

“I’m angry. I’m super angry,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes, but I’m not giving up without a fight.”