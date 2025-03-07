Cleveland launches Rapid Response Hub to help local federal workers recently fired find another job

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland announced the launch of a response hub to help federal workers who have been laid off and prepare for possible firings in the area.

We have continued to follow federal layoffs and potential funding cuts that impact Northeast Ohio.

Northeast Ohio organizations weigh possible impact of pause on federal grants

RELATED: Northeast Ohio organizations weigh possible impact of pause on federal grants

From Cuyahoga National Park employees to Cleveland Veterans Affairs staff members, the Trump administration has axed thousands of jobs in the last month.

Cleveland VA employee recently laid off shares details of 'unjust' mass firing

RELATED: Cleveland VA employee recently laid off shares details of 'unjust' mass firing

The federal government employment cuts are part of a “government-wide Trump administration effort to make agencies more efficient, effective, and responsive to the American people.”

How many Northeast Ohioans have been impacted, though remains unknown as agencies like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System refuse to provide specifics to us.

The City of Cleveland has been watching closely and looking to mirror neighboring municipalities in their support of fired federal workers.

“All of the news we've been seeing about the impacts of the decimation of the federal workforce, not just in Washington, but the impacts here in Cleveland,” Greater Cleveland Works CEO, Michelle Rose said on Thursday.

The Rapid Response Hub, launched by the city in partnership with Greater Cleveland Works, will help those laid off and prepare for the potential of future firings in the Greater Cleveland area.

“I'm really grateful that Mayor Bibb announced the rapid response hub for public servants today,” Rose stated.

It’s not only tailored to help recently terminated public servants, but also those experiencing funding eliminations and the axing of remote work options.

“Our public servants have dedicated their lives to serving our community, and it is our responsibility to support them in their time of need,” Bibb stated in a press release. “We want to ensure that every worker navigating these significant changes has the necessary resources to move forward and continue contributing their talents here in the Land.”

The Rapid Response Hub will provide services designed to assist individuals and their families.

Services will include:



Personalized rapid response assistance, including resume updates, job search help, interview preparation, and career counseling

Access to training funds and opportunities to enhance skill sets

Assistance with filing unemployment claims

Job fairs specifically aimed at connecting impacted workers with local employers

“Have you guys had [any laid off federal workers] come forward yet?,” I asked Rose.

She said, “I think we have had some people come forward online, but not in person today. I think probably most of the layoffs are still to come, and maybe they never will, that's my hope. But the real point of this is to make sure that our neighbors know we support them should that happen.”

According to a leaked memorandum obtained by the Associated Press this week, at least 80,000 more Veterans Affairs positions will likely be terminated this year.

If you’re interested in learning more about Greater Cleveland Works, CLICK HERE or visit Greater Cleveland Works at 1910 Carnegie Avenue in downtown Cleveland. Rose said either way, be sure to mention you are a laid off federal employee.