Cleveland mayor travels to Washington to push for federal ban on sale of menthol cigarettes

CLEVELAND — As lawmakers in Columbus continue to debate over whether or not to allow the sale of menthol cigarettes, Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb traveled to Washington as part of a push for the White House to implement a federal ban on flavored cigarettes.

"We need President Biden and the administration to step up to save thousands of lives in our city," Mayor Bibb said during a teleconference organized by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Thursday.

Cleveland City Council put forward legislation to prevent the sale of flavored tobacco products last year but has not held a hearing or vote on the measure.

However, other actions across the state have muddied the waters when it comes to the possibility of a ban on menthol cigarettes.

In December 2022, Columbus City Council voted to stop the sale of flavored tobacco products.

This past December, Ohio House Republicans voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on their legislation to prohibit cities from regulating flavored tobacco. The Ohio Senate has yet to vote on overriding the veto.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Mayor Justin Bibb in Washington D.C. alongside mayors from Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Lansing and St. Louis as part of a push for a federal ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes.

For Dr. David Margolius, Cleveland’s director of public health, the data is there for flavored cigarettes: the number one cause of death in the city comes from smoking.

Margolius previously told News 5 that Cleveland leads the nation with a smoking rate of 35% among adults (the national average is 12.5%), and the city has an average life expectancy anywhere from 10-20 years shorter compared to neighboring communities.

"The problem with menthol cigarettes is they have a natural cough suppressant built into that flavor and people breathe them deeper and longer and more addicted to the nicotine," he explained.

In 2009, the Tobacco Control Act banned flavored cigarettes, except for menthol, from being sold across the country.

"While we're excited we might be getting closer to a federal rule, we're worried that will get stuck in the courts for years, so the most impactful policy will still happen on the local level if we're able to do that," Margolius said.

Experts point out that time is of the essence for a federal ban on menthol, given it would take the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a year to implement a ban, which would likely need to occur before the next presidential inauguration in order for it to take effect.

News 5 reached out to the White House about this possible federal ban. A spokesperson replied that they "cannot comment on this rule because it is still going through the rulemaking process."

Margolius previously urged Northeast Ohio residents to contact the smoking helpline set up by the Ohio Department of Health if they are hoping to stop smoking. Margolius said to simply dial 1-800-QUIT-NOW or text QUITNOW to 333888 for those who prefer texting. Margolius said the City of Cleveland resource guide can also provide great support.