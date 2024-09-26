Cleveland nonprofit, Upcycle Parts Shop, gets national recognition

CLEVELAND — Provoking creativity and community through reuse is the mission of Upcycle Parts Shop in Cleveland.

I wanted to return to the nonprofit to highlight how it's now making an even more significant impact in our community.

When I first reported on Upcycle's plan to expand its footprint, I had no idea what impact one story would have.

How a local shop is diverting tons of trash from going to the landfill

It sparked an opportunity of a lifetime for two of its staff members. Their journey to New York City started with a phone call out of the blue.

"Our shop manager said the Kelly Clarkson Show is on the phone for you and I was like what? I don't know if this is probably a spam call," said Kaliya Smith with Upcycle Parts Shop.

Smith was stunned to learn the call was legit.

"They said, 'Hi, we found you from the segment you just did with Channel 5. We love your shop, and we want to learn more about you,'" said Smith.

Smith and her team's work in Cleveland's St. Clair Superior community was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight.

"We chose this neighborhood purposely because this neighborhood is underserved," said Smith.

Smith and her colleague, Frankie Conti, were invited to be guests on the show.

"We just looked at each other, and we're like, 'What?" said Conti.

Oh, but it gets better.

While in New York, Westlake-based American Greetings gave $10,000 to the organization to strengthen its mission.

Smith told me she could never imagine anything like this happening.

"Never in a million years," said Smith.

I first introduced you to Upcycle in February; now, they have collected much more.

"We're up to 55 tons since the last time you saw us," said Smith.

Fifty-five tons of stuff that would have otherwise wound up in the landfill has instead been diverted and used by local artists.

"Everything that you see on our shelves, everything that we sell in the store, and everything that we use in our programming and we create crafts with has been donated by someone, an organization, a business," said Smith.

Also, since our last visit, Upcycle Parts Shop has expanded into an old hardware store next door.

"I think people really wanted to spend more time with us and they have been able to with our new expansion," said Conti.

The addition of a craft café is giving the community a chance to come together to create.

"So folks can just come in and use our materials for just $10 or they can come in with their own materials and use the space for free," said Conti.

Upcycle is already using that cash from the greeting card company, hiring a new shop manager and volunteer coordinator, and rolling out a new donation system.

"We're able to take in about 20 to 25 donations in one day. And so now it's easy to keep our store filled with new and exciting materials. If we dispose of them and we just throw them away, then we dispose of that opportunity to make a new friend and to meet someone," said Smith.

