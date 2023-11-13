Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates major success, provides second chance at life

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to follow through on the stories that matter to you. When others leave, we return to your community and go in-depth to bring you the latest developments. Last year, we highlighted a local non-profit's push to give folks a second chance at life.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry's food truck, the Metro45, has become so busy that it is now working on fundraising for another food truck and potentially starting a fleet to keep up with demand.

The truck helped provide employment and stability for those getting out of the criminal justice system.

However, it needed several repairs, and staff was still working to get the word out that it was available for events.

Fast forward to 2023, the food truck has been popping up consistently at events across town.

The ministry says this wouldn't be possible without community support across Northeast Ohio and their strong staff working to make a better life for themselves.

"It was well worth it. It's been a labor of love," said Scott Teaman, executive chef at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.

Teaman is still cranking out food truck favorites and brunch staples on board the Metro45.

"It is a half-pound Angus burger. Potato pancakes, grape jelly, horse radish cheddar cheese," Teaman said.

Now entering its third season--Lutheran Metropolitan Minstry's "Workforce on Wheels" has experienced a true turnaround moment.

"We are finally getting the fruits of what we've done," Teaman said.

You won't find much fruit in the sandwich, though.

"Honey-smoked bacon. We do it in-house," Teaman said.

The truck is booked into December and is constantly busy.

"We have a following now. People come and actually want our food. That's the best part," Teaman said.

It's a true pinch-me moment.

In recent weeks, they served meals at the star-studded 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit, the Annual Food Truck Challenge at Crocker Park and the Taste of Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"Guys that are from our culinary program that are still incarcerated to be downtown in an event like that—the smiles. They came back and said, 'I can't believe we did that,'" Teaman said.

Metro45 officials say a large part of its success is that it can take folks anywhere, and it often helps them re-discover their passion in the food service industry while giving them a second chance at life.

"I was incarcerated at Northeast pre-release up here in Cleveland for two and a half years," Brandy Swoveland, Metro45, food truck Supervisor.

Swoveland went from being an inmate in the Chopping for Change program to kitchen staff.

She climbed the ladder and excelled so much that she was ultimately promoted to supervisor.

"I just know that I have a purpose. Gave me a purpose. This food truck gave you a purpose? Yep," Swoveland said.

Brandy works daily to inspire those around her, and she can now provide for her family.

She says the future is bright when you put in the work.

"Hopefully, bigger and better events and just getting our story out there. We all have a story on this truck," Swoveland said.

"Can't wait to see what happens next year," Teaman said.

The money earned from the food truck goes back to LMM's program, including providing meals for area homeless shelters.

Donate here if you want to support their mission or help fundraise for a second food truck.