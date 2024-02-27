Cleveland students prepare to moderate 'A Conversation with the Candidates'

CLEVELAND — We’re counting down to another election here in Ohio, with the 2024 primary coming up on March 19. News 5 anchor Rob Powers got a chance to revisit a school club we’ve told you about before.

Dave Colabine Collinwood High School Civics 2.0 members prepare to moderate a conversation with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor candidates.

It was in April of 2023 when the John Marshall chapter of CMSD’s Civics 2.0 program led a walkout over youth gun violence. Now, the Collinwood chapter is gearing up for a big event of its own. Rob met with students who were preparing to moderate a conversation with the two candidates for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

Collinwood Junior Rymel Roberts told Rob this would be his first time casting a ballot. He’s still 17, but since he’ll be 18 in time for the general election this November, he’s able to cast a ballot in the primary, too.

“I’m going with my mom,” he told Rob. “I don’t know what anybody else is doing but me and my mom, we’re gonna go and it’s just gonna be a new and exciting experience.”

Roberts never lost his smile while he spoke with Rob about his excitement to participate in the democratic process. He’s part of the Collinwood Civics 2.0 club. Adviser Antoinette McCall told Rob the goal of this school club is to “focus on youth and student engagement, student advocacy, voter registration, understanding the role of government.”

It’s got Roberts excited about the process. He hopes his enthusiasm is infectious.

“It builds excitement in other people when they see somebody as young as me, you feel me, as excited to go vote and learn about voting and registration and stuff like that. It might spark a fire in somebody else,” he said.

This week, Roberts and his Civics 2.0 peers are stepping up their education and political experience by moderating a Conversation with the Candidates on Feb. 28, featuring Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and the man hoping to unseat him, Matthew Ahn.

“I’m looking forward to hearing more insight to how they do their job, what more they’re looking for. Just, anything I don’t know I’m willing to just be quiet and listen and just learn,” he said.

Civics 2.0 students did all the leg work to get the candidates to participate. They made calls, sent emails, and coordinated calendars until the forum came together.

Kishae Thomas is a Collinwood Senior and Civics 2.0 member. “I’m looking forward to really just hearing my peers,” she said. “Hearing the questions they got for the candidates and their answers.”

McCall told Rob that learning the ins and outs of government work is a priority in the club, and there’s especially a strong emphasis on getting eligible students registered and making sure everyone knows the power of a vote.

“For young people to take an interest in voting is very exciting because it’s almost one of those things where, you know, our ancestors really struggled for us to get to this point,” McCall said.

Thomas shared the same sentiment. In her home, voting is a coming-of-age tradition. Her mom took her older siblings to the polls once they were able to vote, and this March, it’s her turn.

“That’s why my mom treats voting like such a privilege,” she said. “You can really change your whole community and all you have to do is vote.”