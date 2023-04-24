Hundreds of students walk out at John Marshall High School in protest of gun violence

CLEVELAND — Across the nation, gun violence has become an ongoing problem, so students at the John Marshall School of Engineering took the problem into their own hands by planning a walkout to stop the violence.

“The number one cause of death for kids and teens is gun violence, so we talked about the impact of it, and that is wiping out a whole generation of young people,” said Myesha Watkins. Executive Director at Cleveland Peacemakers’ Alliance.

The impact of gun violence is widespread, but especially affects students like those at John Marshall. They are fed up with gun violence so their group, Civic 2.0, where they learn how to be civic leaders and find solutions for problems in the community, planned a walkout Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of students walked out of the school carrying posters and chanting, making it clear that something needs to be done to end the gun violence.

“We just want to be able to feel safe going out in public, leaving our homes, coming to school, which is supposed to be the safest next to our home,” said John Marshall senior Chaviel Davis.

“We hope our senators, our policymakers know there's an issue going on and that there needs to be something that needs to happen,” said John Marshall senior Mustafa.

They didn't plan the walkout alone; their principal Sara Kidner backed them the whole way.

“They feel our support in the building; they know as educators we want a safe place for them to learn,” Kidner said.

After they walked, students gave their testimonies. They heard from community leaders along with John Marshall Alumni Myesha Watkins, the director at Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance.

“Education is a priority, however, it has become a secondary to ensuring that you can make it home safe,” Watkins said.

They also got a surprise visit from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

“It’s going to be their generation that are going to change this, because they are the ones that are devastated showing up to school in fear of a mass shooting,” Bibb said.

They were happy and shocked to see such support, but just hope it will bring the change they need to make school safe again.

