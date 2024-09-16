Cleveland's 'A Home For Every Neighbor' program houses a dozen people in pilot month

CLEVELAND — Homelessness continues to be a problem across Cleveland, but the city said it’s making progress in combating the issue.

So far, the city of Cleveland said it has housed 12 people in its “A Home For Every Neighbor” program. While 12 is not a large number in the grand scheme of the issue, the city said it’s a start.

The city is calling the month of July for the program its “pilot month,” where it housed 12 people from two area campsites: Canal Basin Park and West Side Catholic Center.

The initiative’s primary mission was to rehouse at least 150 unsheltered people in 18 months. Senior Advisor for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Emily Collins, said despite the program's slow start, they still plan to house 40 to 60 people a month before the end of the year.

“Initially there was some level of discouragement I guess, I would say, but those people came around,” Collins added. “So I think it’s really a matter of being willing to work with people, speak with people about their actual needs and make sure they are providing case management and providing services along with housing.”

The city won’t reveal what areas it’s tackling. It’s trying to protect the program's integrity, and it’s resolving sites systematically and reporting on it. This is why now, in September, we only have the numbers for July's work.

“Essentially until the end of November, we will continue to house people at a higher pace than we did in the pilot phase,” said Collins.

To participate in this city program, unhoused people must be willing to get a government identification and work with their caseworkers to get job placement to contribute to their living situation.