Cleveland's Huntington Bank Buckeye branch re-opens Monday

CLEVELAND — The Huntington Bank in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood held a community resource fair, two days before the branch re-opens its doors.

News 5 previously reported that this location would close due to the increase in crime on and near the bank.

CLE Buckeye neighborhood to lose Huntington Bank branch despite petition drive

RELATED: Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood to lose Huntington Bank branch despite petition drive

Which impacted community members like Lutana Barnes, who suffered from a stroke 10 years ago, ending her ability to drive.

“I was able to walk to this bank, and when it closed, it felt like we had nothing,” Barnes said.

Like many others in the neighborhood, Barnes had to depend on others, such as her elderly mother, and public transportation to get to the nearest bank.

“Banks are absolute anchors in a community. Without financial access it's hard to do your business and it's hard to live your life,” said Neighbor-up member Greg Groves.

Groves was a frequent customer at the Buckeye branch, and because of the challenges the community was facing, neighbors started a petition to re-open the bank.

“We just felt that we had to engage the community and the bank and let the community know that there was something we could do about it,” said Groves.

Sean Richardson is the Northeast Ohio Regional President of Huntington Bank. He says the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Police and the bank were able to come up with a plan to keep customers and employees safe.

“We believe in the efforts of the Cleveland Police Department; we believe in the authenticity of their efforts, and we believe in what they've showed us in terms of the crime decreasing. We beefed up our security ourselves, so we are taking this on with their help and with the community's help to make sure that it's safe and sound for everybody,” Richardson said.

Over 100 people came to the branch to celebrate and learn about the resources the banks will offer.

“I've had about half a dozen people tell me how they're going to return to Huntington Bank with us or bring new business to us. So, we feel very blessed at the community response to our decision,” Richardson said.

When the branch re-opens Monday, it will resume access to banking services through its drive-through, and the lobby will be by appointment only.

