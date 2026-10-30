CMSD adding security measures after repeat car break-ins

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is stepping up security at school parking lots following a string of car break-ins and vandalism targeting teachers and staff.

The district has begun deploying 16 temporary parking lot monitors at priority locations, with additional monitors expected after completing required screening procedures.

CMSD CEO Dr. Warren G. Morgan says the incidents are unacceptable and that the district is working with Cleveland police to investigate the crimes, identify those responsible and prevent future incidents.

“Like many of you, I am angered and extremely frustrated by these incidents,” Morgan said in a message to the CMSD community.

Morgan says he has visited each affected school and witnessed firsthand the impact the break-ins have had on employees, parents and families.

“I view these break-ins as an urgent emergency, and we are treating them as such,” he said.

The district says it is evaluating how many monitors will be needed and how long they will remain in place. The temporary monitors will not be assigned to every CMSD school.

CMSD is also considering longer-term security improvements, including additional fencing, gates and other physical security measures.

The renewed focus on security follows reports of repeated break-ins and vandalism at school buildings, including Kenneth Clement Boys Leadership Academy and Sunbeam Elementary.

The day after the incidents at Sunbeam, 94% of the school’s general education teachers called off.

The district subsequently announced plans to install a gate and make other security modifications.

Cleveland Teachers Union President Errol Savage says a visible law enforcement or security presence is necessary to help deter future crimes.

“There has to be money for this. This has to occur,” Savage said. “I think that we’re going to see more gates, more fences, but in particular, we need to see an increase in human personnel — a human investment of law enforcement or security-type personnel in the schools and in the parking lots.”

Savage says he believes CMSD is listening to teachers’ concerns, but addressing the problem will require cooperation between the district and city leaders.

In a separate security decision, CMSD announced it will not renew its contract with Flock Safety, the company that provides automated license plate reader cameras.

The decision follows a broader review of the district’s exterior security systems, including privacy concerns raised by community members and Board of Education members, input from law enforcement partners, costs and potential alternatives.

CMSD has directed Flock Safety to suspend the use of its cameras on district properties.

However, the district says security operations will continue through its existing network of nearly 5,000 district-owned cameras, Safe Passage, partnerships with Cleveland police and RTA, temporary parking lot monitors and other physical security measures.

The district says it will continue evaluating alternatives and directing resources toward the combination of security measures that provides the greatest benefit to students, employees and the community.

CMSD says Cleveland police remain a key partner in school safety. Officers are conducting increased patrols and random sweeps of parking lots identified as high-target locations.

Savage is encouraging teachers, staff and community members to continue reporting break-ins and suspicious activity.

The district is also reminding employees and families to keep valuables out of sight and secure their belongings when parking at school buildings.

CMSD says additional security recommendations are being developed as part of a comprehensive review of safety needs across the district.

