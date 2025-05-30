College professor's documentary inspires local students to organize Walk for Water fundraiser

CLEVELAND — Friday, St. Mark Catholic School in Cleveland closed the school year with a ceremony honoring students’ achievements.

"We’ve watched you grow not only in knowledge, but in character, leadership, and confidence,” said Principal Karen Cocita during the event.

The children were able to see firsthand the impact of their Walk for Water fundraiser.

"You all did such a wonderful job that you were able to raise $4,319,” said 8th-grade teacher Michelle McLaughlin, who helped students organize the fundraiser.

Last week, the students honored their commitment by carrying water jugs around their school neighborhood.

“To be honest, I was kind of tired after the first lap, so it was really eye-opening,” said 8th grader Gigi Andolina. The walk was meant to simulate the struggles children and people face in different parts of the world when accessing clean drinking water, including Honduras.

“Being able to learn about it and help was really cool,” said 8th grader Maggie Soeder.

“I think it’s really interesting that we have a connection with people outside of the world we live in because we have it so well off here,” said 8th grader Julia McNulty.

Recently, students met with David Clifford, a business professor at John Carroll University, who has been doing mission work in Honduras for more than a decade. It’s where he and other volunteers have helped to rebuild schools, deliver tools like laptops and books, and taught students about business.

In fact, Clifford even established a center for entrepreneurial leadership in Honduras, which he told News 5 about last year.

After he returned from that trip, News 5 spoke to Clifford again.

After St. Mark students viewed “The Seven Bridges to Naguara,” a documentary Clifford wrote about his nonprofit’s work, they were compelled to help in any way they could.

Barrett Jett, one of Clifford’s former students, filmed and edited the documentary.

It’s a project she said opened her own eyes, and she’s happy it’s resonating with others.

“I've never even gone out of the country. It was my first experience with that, as well as mission trips in general,” Jett said. “So to be able to go from never having really seen that kind of poverty but also that kind of hope in another country, it was, it was breathtaking. I really enjoyed being able to put it all together.”

Clifford said he was taken aback by the students’ compassion and dedication to raising funds.

“As we ended mass today, the last song was ‘Go and Make a Difference,’” Clifford said during the end-of-year ceremony.

“And I just want you to know that all of you have really truly made a difference.”

He said the money will go a long way in changing the lives of children in Honduras.

“For every $600 we raise, we can provide clean drinking water to a school for an entire year,” Clifford said.

Teachers are wrapping up another year, hoping that lessons in compassion become lifelong skills.

"To our students— you are the heart of this school,” Cocita said.