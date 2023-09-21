College student home from the hospital after wrong-way crash caused by police pursuit

CLEVELAND — After spending nearly a month in the hospital, a college student is now home after a deadly wrong-way crash out of a police chase.

Two men died when they crashed head-on into her car on SR 176 last month.

News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan met Esenje Goodman and her parents in the hospital.

Goodman’s mother says her daughter is coming along after having another surgery last week.

Goodman was driving to the store on Aug. 26 when she was hit head-on.

The car that came at her was being chased moments before by Parma Police.

Police say the officer lost sight of the car after it was hit from behind at an intersection and didn’t stop.

The same car was pulled over for speeding less than two hours earlier, police said.

Just days after the crash, Goodman told News 5 she remembered seeing the chase pass her by.

The next thing she knew, airbags were all around her, and she couldn’t move.

"I knew that just got hit in a head-on collision, so I was like, I don't know what's wrong with my body, and I was going in and out of consciousness, and I was like, I hope this wasn't it,” Goodman said.

Goodman has broken ankles, ribs, and a broken jaw.

Her mom said she went through two weeks of rehab at MetroHealth before her most recent surgery last Thursday.

This chase and another by Parma Police just days earlier prompted Cleveland city leaders to call for a meeting with police about pursuit policies.

Cleveland city officials said another meeting has been scheduled, coordinated by the Safety Directors for the City of Cleveland and the City of Parma.

"We often collaborate with neighboring communities to protect the safety of residents and visitors. Issues relating to external jurisdictions have been evaluated and discussed for some time. Every jurisdiction operates by their own policies and procedures; however, we do have a common desire for safe communities. We believe open dialogue – with Parma and other agencies – is important as we continue to explore all options to keep everyone safe," Cleveland officials said in a statement to News 5.