Communities creating solutions after closure of Boys & Girls Club locations

LORAIN, Ohio — Communities are working with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio to find solutions after the organization announced many of its locations would not reopen for the 2024-2025 school year.

AFTER-SCHOOL SPORTS IN LORAIN

Lorain City Schools (LCS) is launching several new after-school programs as the district begins the school year with 6 of its former 10 BGCNEO sites.

“Here in Lorain we really don’t have a rec center where kids can just play and do whatever,” said Carlos Chavis.

The new LCS Intramural Sports Coordinator is helping to launch an after-school program for Lorain children, including non-LCS students. A variety of sports, ranging from classic competitive games like football and basketball to ESports, will be available to kids from pre-K through high school at schools throughout the district.

“A lot of our kids - they want that accountability and they just want something to be a part of,” Chavis said.

Student-athletes participating in the program told News 5 they’re already learning life lessons from playing sports.

“[I’ve learned] to have patience and to be confident in myself,” said Janelle Butler, an 8th-grade student at Longfellow Middle School.

Southview 6th grader Arrayah Craighead added, “[I’ve learned to] just have good sportsmanship and how to be more social with each other.”

Both girls look forward to the upcoming volleyball season.

The confidence and skill-building sports program is launching as the Boys and Girls Club is scaling down its operations in Lorain and throughout Northeast Ohio.

FUNDING LOSS FORCES CLUB CLOSURES

As the school year began, the organization announced that 22 of its 49 clubs would remain closed and reduced staff at other locations would limit capacities.

In late August, BGCNEO told News 5 that Cuyahoga and Lorain counties would see the largest impact.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio closing dozens of locations

RELATED: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio closing dozens of locations due to lack of funding

The after-school and summer program offers activities, excursions and academic support to children ages 6-18 year-round. Operations were scaled down because of a funding shortfall of more than $3 million.

Earlier this summer, News 5 reported on BGCNEO trying to close a gap created by the unexpected loss of a federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families and pandemic-era assistance.

Funding loss could force closure of some Northeast Ohio Boys & Girls Clubs

RELATED: Funding loss could force closure of some Northeast Ohio Boys & Girls Clubs

BENEFITS OF AFTER-SCHOOL RESOURCES

The after-school resources have been invaluable for thousands of Northeast Ohio children.

“I actually got my work done. And we had free time and gym a lot. I played basketball,” said Anthony Finley, a 4th grade student at Larkmoor Elementary School.

Finley said his mother and older siblings also appreciated the free childcare and positive role models BGCNEO provided.

“They’re in high school so they’re already busy. My mom - she’s in work and stuff like that. So when I do Boys and Girls Club, they don’t have to worry about me,” the 10-year-old said.

Chavis was also a BGC member as a child in Lorain City Schools and recalled the program’s benefits.

“We stayed in Boys and Girls Club until 6 o’clock, got our homework done, played UNO and had fun,” he said.

He hopes that providing a new outlet with intramural sports will offer families a similar structure, positive role models, and fun.

“There’s leadership within that they can utilize and leverage to make these kids the best that they can be,” Chavis said.

The intramural sports program will officially launch in late September. Chavis is in the process of creating and posting flyers in Lorain schools with specifics about signing up for the program.

OTHER SOLUTIONS

This week, BGCNEO announced plans to reopen five previously closed clubs. The changes come after reallocating unused funds from the Ohio Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs.

Registration is open for the following sites scheduled to reopen on Sept. 16:



Helen Arnold Community Learning Center in Akron

Westwood Middle School in Elyria

Huron Primary School in Ashtabula

Westwood Elementary School in Wellington

Elmwood Elementary School in Garfield Heights

The new funding brings the number of Northeast Ohio clubs to 32, but the organization said capacities at each site will continue to be limited by staff size.

“We are so thankful for this reallocated support from the state and our partners at the Ohio Alliance,” BGCNEO CEO Allen Smith said in a press release. “The governor and the legislature have been great partners with BGCNEO, and we’re grateful for this funding. As we have said all along, the goal has never changed – it is to serve as many kids throughout the region. This funding helps us do just that.”

Smith said community support has also increased since the announcement of club closures. Philanthropic requests and other fundraising efforts will continue.

To learn more or donate to the organization, you can go to https://www.bgcneo.org/.