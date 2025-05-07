Community's feedback wanted for Old Brooklyn’s Memphis and Pearl project

CLEVELAND — A community discussion on the future of Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood will take place at Pearl Road United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The developers said they’re focused on gathering the community’s feedback to move forward on the contextual design of Old Brooklyn’s Memphis and Pearl Road Project.

Mixed reaction on new plans to revitalize Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

RELATED: Mixed reaction on new plans to revitalize Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

While the developers aren’t releasing the renderings just yet, Constance Ewazen said she still has the same questions from the last time we met her in March, since the Historical Society of Old Brooklyn is slated to be torn down to make way for the new development.

“We did start looking as we were asked to do,” said Ewazen.

But she said there’s nothing in the historic business district, so she doesn’t know where the museum will go.

“A good part of me is very skeptical that this is going to happen,” said Ewazen.

But project partners told News 5 they have a different perspective.

“Through the feedback and conversations that we’ve received over the last five years since we began this journey, people want to see density and vibrancy,” said Amber Jones, the Interim Executive Director of Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation.

Tipping Point Real Estate Development President Jim Ambrose said this starts with gathering the community’s feedback to see what their vision is for the intersection, while still preserving and restoring the area’s history.

“The corner of Memphis and Pearl is really at that moment right now, and it’s really important to make development and construction decisions around what is going to be the highest impact for the community,” said Ambrose.

Even Councilman Kris Harsh said he’s on board after securing $8 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, the state and the county’s Community Development Department to support the estimated $30 million project.

“Things are changing, HUD is involved, there’s federal agencies, and there’s questions always abounding. We feel good that we’re going to get this project through and get it done,” said Harsh.

“Our biggest concern is that they tear down the buildings and then go, oh, we don't have enough money to do this, and the buildings are gone. What do you do?” Ewazen asked.

After taking in all the public comments, developers will publicly present their development drawings next Wednesday to the ‘Near West Design Review.’

If you aren't able to attend Wednesday's meeting, click here for the digital survey.