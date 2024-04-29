Crews prepare to break ground on Ridgewood Golf Course community center after council greenlights bonds

PARMA, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories impacting you.

That's the exact case in Parma.

We've been tracking the demolition and future rebuild of the Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse for more than two years.

Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse & Community Center set to open Summer 2025

The project recently cleared a major hurdle and funding has successfully been allocated to complete the project.

It's a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the historic space.

City leaders say the new clubhouse will be a community centerpiece for everyone, with three different parking areas and amenities that will keep it open year-round.

For lifelong golfers like Gary Grabowski, excitement is building as he prepares to hit the links at Ridgewood Golf Course.

"It's gonna be really nice. The course is beautiful! They should be playing like crazy here," Gary Grabowski, a Seven Hills resident, said.

Grabowski's watched an evolution at the Parma landmark, dating all the way back to the 1960s when he frequented the since demolished clubhouse as a teen.

He's applauding this new era.

"I would imagine it will help everyone in the area," Grabowski said.

Trees have officially been cleared and fencing is down near the 18th hole of the course.

"Nothing is more exciting than to bring this to fruition," Mickey Vittardi, Parks and Recreation Director City of Parma, said.

Crews are beginning the process of making way for the new structure.

Brand new renderings give a fresh perspective on the future $12.3 million community event center and high-tech clubhouse.

They show the master plan of a project city leaders believe will generate revenue, welcome new visitors and lead to outside opportunities.

"The entire event space is gonna overlook the golf course. It's going to be all glass windows—the entire width of it facing the golf course," said Tony Vannello, Director of Public Service City of Parma.

City Council unanimously supported the project.

The city can now issue bonds of upwards of $14 million to help cover the cost, coupled with the ARPA funds, which got the ball rolling on it last fall.

"It's a clear pathway for what we're gonna do here on this project," Vannello said.

City officials showed us around the workspace and course.

Once completed—the sprawling venue will stand at 11,400 square feet, steps away from where the prior clubhouse once stood.

This go around—it's aimed at being a spot for truly anyone—with a nearly 200-person event center and pavilion.

"We can't state it enough that this facility will not be just for the golfer. We will have a lounge area, a large patio and simulator space," Vittardi said.

In the weeks ahead, crews will move the temporary clubhouse trailer to make way for the full-scale construction project.

It will remain open during construction and city leaders promise play will never be interrupted.

In addition, officials confirm there are also plans to flip the two nines on the course.

That's so patrons in the clubhouse/event center can watch the golfers sink their putt at the 18th hole.

City officials say it will be the perfect banquet or event space and will operate year-round, unlike the prior space.

"We're expecting people to just come here, enjoy the facility and enjoy what we have to offer and take in all the views and everything Parma has to offer," Vannello said.

"It'll be a destination for people," Vittardi said.

Groundbreaking on the new clubhouse is set for this spring.

In the meantime, the goal is to have it completed by the summer of 2025, just in time for the 100th anniversary of the course.

