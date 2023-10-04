Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse & Community Center set to open Summer 2025

PARMA, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories that matter most to you and your community.

When others leave—we return to get answers and check on the status of what will happen next.

Back in the Summer of 2022, News 5 tracked the City of Parma's efforts to secure funding for the new, future Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse and Community Event Center.



We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that

We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that we've followed through on here. Cuyahoga County Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes transformation Mike Holden

Crews previously demolished the nearly 100-year-old clubhouse which was so dilapidated—it had holes in the roof.

Parma city leaders confirm there are now official renderings and an architectural firm is on board to move forward with the multi-million dollar project.

American Structure Point/City of Parma

A groundbreaking is set for spring 2024.

A tentative soft opening is planned for May 2025.

Then in July of 2025, the city aims to host a large grand opening celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of the course.

"This is transformational. This is once a century to build a building of this magnitude," Ed Kagel, Regional Service Director for American Structure Point of Cleveland said.

News 5 is Following-Through and giving you a firsthand view of the future Ridgewood Golf Course Clubhouse and Event Center in Parma.

Sketches and renderings show how it could all look once completed in summer 2025.

American Structure Point/City of Parma

"It's something new, something modern," Mickey Vittardi, City of Parma Parks and Recreation Department, said.

The 11,400-square-foot structure won't be far from the original at the corner of Ridge Road and Hollywood Drive.

American Structure Point/City of Parma

The new clubhouse will offer upgrades amenities and opportunities to make it a year-round community anchor.

A large open concept inside and upgrades outside will highlight the amazing view of the course.

"It's going to have a nice outdoor seating area from a lounge-covered patio that folks can come here with their family, grab a snack or bite to eat and sit on the patio," Tony Vannello, Service Director of City of Parma, said.

"You'll have a series of rooms, the golf course's clubhouse, main office, off to the right we're gonna have a really nice golf simulator," Kagel said.

Six golf simulators will be set up inside, along with a warming kitchen year-round.

The hope is to bring larger events and entice people beyond the standard weather-permitting golf season.

They can rent it out for various events.

"We really wanted to focus on revenue opportunities for the city while in the winter you obviously can't use the golf course, but hey what else can we do to bring in revenue in here year-round," Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said.

The project is a modernized overhaul of the nearly 100-year-old former clubhouse.

It even includes a 170-seat event space.

News 5 was there as crews demolished it back in March of 2022.

Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes multimillion-dollar transformation

A temporary outfitted clubhouse trailer has taken its place in the interim.

Both the trailer and the course will remain open as construction begins in the near future.

Engineering Firm American Structure Point confirms the project will cost between 10 and 12 million dollars.

City officials say once all is said and done, this will be a critical community centerpiece.

They say the great thing about the project is you don't even have to be a golfer.

Everyone is welcome to utilize it at some point.

"We have the banquet facility, the event center. Will benefit non-golfers, for people that would look to host a party or a wedding," Vittardi said.

A city spokesperson says the golf course has remained profitable for the last couple of years, and they expect 2023 to be the same.

Data shows the following profits:

2019 – about $37,000

2020 – about $181,000

2021 – about $127,000

2022 – about $43,000 (This was the year the city purchased the triple-wide trailer to replace the clubhouse that was torn down.)

The goal is to keep the momentum going and entice more people to take advantage of the course for years to come.

"It'll bring so much more attention, attract more golfers, will attract nongolfers, wedding, birthday parties, people will just wanna come and have outdoor seating and gathering," DeGeeter said.

Construction will take about one year.

This new setup would also flip the back nine of the course to the front to better optimize the 18th-hole view.

People watching from the clubhouse could then enjoy your final round of play from a closer angle.

City leaders say many country clubs have structured their courses just like this.

As for funding, city officials say the course is set up as an enterprise account.

It's separate from the city's general revenue.

They have secured $4 million in ARPA funds.

They're now working with the state to secure funding as needed.

DeGeeter says bonds will open up in the near future that could cover the expenses as well.