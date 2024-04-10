Cudell Park group demands meeting with Cleveland Schools CEO to save park land

CLEVELAND — The group Friends of Cudell Commons Park believes they were promised a face-to-face meeting with Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Dr. Warren Morgan over the construction of a new Marion-Seltzer Elementary School on park property.

The group said the CEO made the promise during a March 19 board meeting.

Group member Paige Arnholt told News 5 the current school plan is taking too much park land and too many legacy trees.

“Where are they, we’re wondering, we were waiting to hear, they promised they would meet with us and so far we’ve gotten nothing," Arnholt said. “That school should be refurbished, they should use the footprint that they have and save our park because it’s a community jewel, I mean everybody loves that park, if you were there yesterday during the eclipse.”

The group has held numerous protests over the past several months, including a protest march last month. The group has also filed a civil lawsuit against the school district, claiming Cudell Park was given to the City of Cleveland via Frank Cudell's will, which it believes specifically outlines the land is only to be used as a public park.

Group member Anne Armstrong told News 5 there must be a compromise that will shrink the footprint of the new school plan and save park property, which is located next to the old school building.

“All we’re asking is that the CMSD CEO and the board come and sit at the table with us and discuss the public park that’s being taken away from us," Armstrong said. “There’s got to be a solution, we can have a new school and we can have our park protected and both can coexist.”

Karen Thompson, Cleveland Metropolitan School District Chief of District Operations, quickly responded to News 5 and issued the following statement:

"In a landmark effort to ensure transparency and foster engagement, two meetings were held immediately after the March 19 Board meeting at Marion Seltzer Elementary School. At these stakeholder meetings, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) addressed the questions and concerns of the staff, teachers, parent community, and members of the Cleveland City Council.



Even though the Preliminary Injunction was denied and CMSD may proceed with the project, we are still exploring avenues for constructive dialogue with litigants and are working through their counsel since there is still active litigation. Rest assured, CMSD remains fully committed to transparency in the building process and continued engagement with the Cudell community."

Meanwhile, group member Jamie Brazier is concerned the district could start construction on the new school without a meeting with the district CEO now that a restraining order was dropped weeks ago. Brazier said it's a park fight that is far from over.

“They didn’t care it’s almost like they said we have imminent domain and we will do what we want, so it’s regrettable because it’s like you’re getting a door slammed in your face when you’re just asking a question," Brazier said. “This is not finished, oh no we are not, if we have to chain ourselves to the trees we will do it.”

News 5 will continue to follow through on this developing story.