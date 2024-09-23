Dangerous Akron intersection gets some safety upgrades after multiple crashes

AKRON, Ohio — A dangerous intersection in Akron that totaled parked cars and sparked concern among residents has finally seen safety improvements following a viewer’s request for help.

The intersection at Manchester Bypass and Manchester Road had drivers crashing into parked vehicles after failing to heed the “Do Not Enter” sign.

A viewer, Sam Gabella, initially contacted News 5 after his parked car was destroyed by a driver who drove through the intersection incorrectly.

Despite contacting the mayor's office, he received no response. However, after News 5 investigated, changes have since been made to improve the intersection's safety.

“This has been happening all month. Just accident after accident,” Gabella said.

Dashcam footage shows a car veer off the road, ignoring the “Do Not Enter” sign and slamming into Gabella’s vehicle.

Just days later, a similar incident happened to a neighbor’s car. Gabella shared emails with News 5 that he sent to the city, hoping for a resolution, but he said he never heard back.

We reached out to Akron officials. The next day, the city responded, saying it would investigate the issue.

Ward 9 Councilperson Tina Boyes also took notice and pushed for changes at the intersection.

“There was a new stop sign installed. They made sure to give people a lot of notice that a new intervention had been made,” Boyes said.

The intersection has been updated with new signage, including a stop sign and a “This Way” sign, to direct drivers properly.

“They did some fresh striping too, so it was more obvious to drivers that there are two drive lanes there,” Boyes said, adding that the changes come at a crucial time as the area is becoming busier.

“It’s really important that we get this right because there are going to be more families living down here. More activity,” Boyes said.

For Akron residents facing similar issues, Boyles recommends contacting their councilperson first.

The City of Akron said in a statement to News 5 that it is committed to public safety and will continue monitoring the intersection.

