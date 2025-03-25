Do you know who torched a Cleveland car dealership? Cleveland Fire asks for help ahead of business demolition

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Crews are preparing to demolish a car dealership Tuesday on Cleveland Westside.

The business was destroyed after investigators say someone intentionally set it on fire—causing at least $1 million in damage to the property and the cars stored there.

Fire destroys car dealership on Cleveland's west side

RELATED: Fire destroys car dealership on Cleveland's West Side

Investigators need your help identifying a person who may have been involved in the arson case.

Cleveland fire released pictures on Facebook Monday of what they are calling "a vehicle of interest relating to the arson fire" at Byright Auto Sales.

They want to talk to the owner of the silver 2013 Suburban LT.

The vehicle has a roof rack, sunroof, tinted windows and a white decal on the rear window.

Cleveland fire says they are looking for both the owner and the current location of the vehicle.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest.

News 5 followed firefighters and emergency responders as they surrounded the burning car dealership on December 9, 2024.

The business burst into flames just after 12:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the sky from blocks away.

Crews spent hours working to get it under control.

Lieutenant Mike Norman, Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer, said there was a clear threat of danger.

"There were explosions going on as firefighters were attempting to fight this fire. We went to make this a second alarm fire bringing 19 units, almost 60 firefighters to fight this fire. We had five engine companies, four ladders, two rescue squads," Norman said.

As investigators moved into the Lorain Avenue property, they determined the fire to be arson.

Cleveland fire reports thankfully, no one was hurt or killed.

"It's a dangerous fire to fight and then the investigation ensuing, we discovered that this was an intentionally set fire. This is an act of arson. So, Cleveland firefighters are hoping that the public has some information on the origin of this fire and if they've got information we're also looking for a 2013 silver Chevy Suburban," Norman said.

If you know who set the business on fire or have info that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.