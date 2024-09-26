Donation motivation provides education… and a kidney!

CLEVELAND — In the Summer of 2023, we introduced you to John Norton and Thomas Taylor when they passed through Cleveland.

They were cycling from California to Massachusetts to promote the country’s need for organ donation. John’s own grandson was in need of a kidney.

We followed through tonight, and we’re so glad we did!

John’s grandson Broderick found a perfect match on Sept. 6 after being on the transplant wait list just shy of two years.

“The emotion is just incredible. I couldn’t have prepared myself for being so happy!” John told us.

It all happened because of another family’s selfless act of organ donation, a fact not lost on Broderick’s mother, Caitlin.

“The amount of gratitude is just unspeakable,” she said. “It’s something I’ll never forget, and eternally grateful for.”

Broderick is out of the hospital and doing well. What would he say to those on a waitlist right now?

“I would say never give up. Anything can happen!” he said.