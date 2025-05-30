'Don't fix what isn't broken.' No changes along Franklin Avenue DORA in Kent

KENT, Ohio — Kent business owners were divided over the status of Franklin Avenue's DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

A portion of the road would traditionally shut down in the warmer months.

Despite pushback, city leaders have determined no changes will happen there, and the road will remain closed.

The picnic tables and road closed signs were put back in place along Franklin Avenue.

It will remain temporarily CLOSED to car traffic once again.

It's a welcome sight for long-time small business owners and guests at Ray's Place, Taco Tonto's, Dominick's and Venice Cafe.

Our News 5 camera was rolling as bar and restaurant goers in Kent took full advantage of the spring vibes Thursday evening.

The partial closure of Franklin Avenue started back in 2021 to help restaurants during the pandemic and spur business during challenging economic times.

The intent was for folks to be able to hang out outside and safely grab a bite to eat and drink.

The initiative was so celebrated—the city kept it going.

"It's like a little circus of families, not a lot of student traffic per se, but families, townies, visitors.

We got class reunions that use it," Jeff Crowe, Manager of Venice Cafe and Owner of Erie Street Kitchen, said.

However, it almost did not happen this year.

News 5 told you back on May 1, there was major concern and heated debate from area businesses off of Franklin Avenue.

Businesses on other streets complained to the city that they were losing out on foot traffic, and claimed people would strictly hang out on Franklin Avenue and not patronize their establishments.

The city considered removing the tables from Franklin, opening up the road, and moving them elsewhere to spread the love.

However, Franklin Avenue businesses and locals overwhelmingly spoke out, saying there was no need to change something that people had come to embrace.

"It's super exciting. We are new residents of Kent, and we're just excited to have outdoor refreshments and enjoy the nice weather here," Margaret Kollsmith said.

In an effort to share the love, Main Street Kent is creating a Kent DORA Path.

This summer, more than 20 bars and restaurants will participate in the new initiative.

Guests can explore these different restaurants, get their DORA passport stamped and be entered to win prizes.

The city is also adding more picnic tables throughout the DORA area, which goes beyond Franklin Avenue.

This is an effort to encourage guests to check out other hot spots nearby.